Atlanta Braves Five things to watch as Braves begin spring training this week Pitchers and catchers begin workouts Tuesday, with full squad joining Sunday. Walt Weiss has managing experience with the Rockies, but his first foray as the manager of the Braves begins in spring training this week. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The dawn of the 2026 season is on the horizon, and many of the Braves will be up with that dawn Tuesday, when pitchers and catchers begin reporting to the team’s spring training facility in North Port, Florida. After limping to a 76-86 record and third-place finish in the NL East in 2025, the Braves start workouts this week looking to build what they hope will be a campaign that returns the club to the postseason. With a new manager, the addition of some proven veterans and the return of plenty of the team’s core star players, there’s optimism for the season.

Here are five things to watch over the course of the next six-plus weeks leading up to the regular-season opener March 27 against the Royals at Truist Park. RELATED Former Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna agrees to join Pirates on one-year deal The Walt Weiss way This is not Weiss’ first rodeo, of course, having gone 283-365 in four seasons managing the Rockies during the past decade. But it is his first season in charge of the Braves, a team with a longstanding expectation to, at the very least, make the postseason each October. How does Weiss set the tone over the next month-and-a-half? What is the vibe around his clubhouse? What is his messaging, internally and externally, surrounding his first Braves team? The answers to these questions will come into focus over the next several weeks.

The shortstop position Baseball’s season is long, so it’s oft forgotten what transpires for a team over the first two or three months of a half-year journey. Thus, who is manning the six hole for the Braves in September may be far more important than who stands there during the month of April.

However, the Braves undoubtedly need someone to step forward in a major way during the first third of the schedule while they wait for Ha-Seong Kim to recover from an off-field injury. There are two primary options penciled in to take Kim’s spot: Mauricio Dubon and Jorge Mateo. Dubon spent the past three-plus seasons with the Astros and is a .257 career hitter. Mateo was with the Orioles the past five seasons and stole 67 bases and drove in 84 runs in 2022 and ’23, combined. Marist alum and former Georgia standout Kyle Farmer was recently added as a nonroster invite to provide more depth and possibility at the position. Who among that trio will emerge to become the club’s fill-in shortstop for the early — yet no less important — first part of the season? The strength, and health, of the starting rotation Chris Sale. Spencer Strider. Spencer Schwellenbach. Those three arms alone would make one potent starting rotation.

Throw in Reynaldo Lopez, Grant Holmes, AJ Smith-Shawver and maybe a Bryce Elder or a Joey Wentz and there’s some belief the Braves are in good shape. One problem: The health and availability of any of those men is far from guaranteed. Spring-training workouts and outings can’t predict the future of the Braves’ rotation in ‘26, but it could certainly help forecast what to expect in the season’s early goings. And getting through the next few weeks unscathed in the injury department before the games become real will be a win in and of itself. RELATED Who are Braves’ most intriguing veteran nonroster invitees? Perusing the prospects A year ago at this time, there were not many outside the organization who knew about Drake Baldwin. But the then-23-year-old proved himself worthy of a roster spot coming out of camp in 2025 and went on to become the National League’s Rookie of the Year. Now, it’s much too much to expect that scenario to play out for prospects in 2026 … but you never know. The spring-training window always provides a peek into the future, and sometimes that future materializes far quicker than expected.