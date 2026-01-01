News A.M. ATL: Welcome to a new era Tips and tips-of-the-cap for the end of print

Morning, y’all! Happy 2026! It’s here: The post-print era for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I know a lot of you are bummed about it, and we’re sad to see such an important part of our story end. However, amazing things are afoot, and there are so many different ways to enjoy the AJC’s unparalleled local journalism. Let’s get to it.

TURNING THE LAST PAGE Atlanta Journal-Constitution Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman reviews a copy of the final Sunday run of Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspapers at the a printing press at The Gainesville Times building in Gainesville. Our editorial team has produced a bevy of beautiful, nostalgic pieces to honor the end of print. There’s sure to be something that resonates with you. 🗞️ We’re losing print, but keeping our soul A heartening message from James “Jim” Kennedy, chairman emeritus of Cox Enterprises and chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation. Kennedy came to the AJC as a green lad in 1972, so he knows a thing or two about our heritage.

Andrew Morse, president and publisher of the AJC (I know him, he’s a great guy) shares some reader memories and explains why keeping your trust and relationship is the most important priority in our new era. 🗞️ How did we get here? If there’s one law in the news media world, it’s that things are always changing. They’re always uncertain. The AJC is far from the only media brand to be affected by these changes. Here’s a fascinating, in-depth look at tectonic shifts in the media landscape over recent decades. It’ll boost your media savvy to near-pedantic levels. 🗞️ In photos: The final print run of the AJC Like that horse in Chincoteague, prepare to get a little misty.

FAQS FOR YOUR DIGITAL TRANSITION Ah, the smell of freshly-printed papers in the morning. How do I switch to a digital-only subscription? To transition to a digital-only subscription, readers can visit AJC.com/digital-switch. Printed edition subscribers can transition to digital-only for $9.99 per month or $99 per year. Subscribers can also contact the AJC’s customer care team at 404-522-4141 or by email at customercare@ajc.com for assistance with their transition to digital-only. This article has more help on switching Will there still be an e-paper? Yes! The AJC will still offer an e-paper. In fact, there’s been a lot of work behind the scenes to keep a product that still has the visual feel of a newspaper.

The ePaper can be found at https://editions.ajc.com, through the AJC News app (blue icon) and is also available to subscribers by visiting ajc.com. From ajc.com, go to your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen, and tap on ePaper. Can I order copies of the last print edition of the AJC? You can pick up the last edition anywhere you would normally buy a paper, like the grocery store or convenience store. For those who live farther away, we are working on an option to order a physical copy through AJC.com. Expect more info later this month. How will this change affect the AJC’s editorial mission? Great question! The AJC’s editorial board organized a helpful statement of its role and purpose moving forward. “Who we are today — and who we will remain — is an editorial board focused on using its institutional voice to reflect our shared values and our commitment to problem solving."

DID YOU KNOW? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been around for 157 years.

At its peak, the AJC produced more than 600,000 copies of its Sunday edition and circulation spanned every corner of Georgia into Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina.

At the end of its print run, the AJC served 40,000 print subscribers and distributed a smaller number of single copy newspapers to local retailers.

The flow of print publication is much different than the flow of digital publication. If they appeared in the paper, stories had different deadlines, different schedules and sometimes even different sets of editors. WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE? A new era means new opportunities. How do you want to see the AJC grow? Email us. As a jumping off point, walk down memory lane with Richard Halicks, creator of the beloved, gone-but-not-forgotten AJC column “The Vent.” What started in 1994 as a call-in line for people to share their random opinions became the kind of column that people think fondly of decades later. As Halicks says, “Many of our staff hated it (it wasn’t exactly journalism). Many of our readers loved it (it wasn’t exactly journalism).”

A NEW YEAR’S NOTE OF THANKS Before I came to the AJC, I worked in television and digital journalism. I had never worked at a newspaper, or in the local journalism sphere. After a year with the AJC and A.M. ATL, I am a convert. An evangelist, even. If you’re getting choosy with your news sources (Which you should be! No doomscrolling on my watch), local journalism like the AJC should be your unrivaled first choice. I have never felt more connected to my community, to our readers, to how important journalism is to our future. When you focus your news consumption at the local level, you can actually see up-close how government works and how larger national or international stories play out in real life. It’s not noise. It’s news. Like most of my veteran colleagues, I’m mostly scar tissue and cynicism when it comes to these things, so this isn’t just bluster to maintain job security. The AJC has changed my life already. Writing A.M. ATL is a joy. The work we do, and your relationship with us, is important. Stick with us. There are so many wonderful things to come.