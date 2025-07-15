Inside the final AJC Sunday paper as it comes off the press

Step inside the printing press as the AJC prints its final Sunday newspaper before transitioning to a fully digital publication on Jan. 1, 2026. After 157 years of print, the AJC is entering a new era, one focused on digital storytelling, deeper engagement and meeting readers where they are. Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. explains why the AJC’s future is digital, how journalism remains at the core and what this transition means for readers across Georgia and the South.

1:38