Inside the final AJC Sunday paper as it comes off the press
Step inside the printing press as the AJC prints its final Sunday newspaper before transitioning to a fully digital publication on Jan. 1, 2026. After 157 years of print, the AJC is entering a new era, one focused on digital storytelling, deeper engagement and meeting readers where they are. Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. explains why the AJC’s future is digital, how journalism remains at the core and what this transition means for readers across Georgia and the South.
How Georgia Tech is preparing students for an AI-driven future
Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera shared how artificial intelligence is transforming higher education at the AJC's Headline House event. Credits: AJC
Why families are traveling to Atlanta to see Black Santa
Atlanta families travel to meet Black Santa. Credit: Getty|@cocacolacompanyuk, @rottentomatoesclassictrailers/YT|Dion Sinclair|Ebony|Jet Magazine|Newspapers.com
Fani Willis delivers fiery testimony about Trump 2020 election interference case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified in a tense hearing over her prosecution of Donald Trump and his allies. Credit: Georgia State Senate
The Super Soaker creator’s next big idea? A heat engine that could power the future
Credits: @AllThings1990s @RetroToysandCartoons @JTECEnergy @nationalinventorshalloffame/YT|Getty|Stell Simonton/AJC|Thomas S. England/Getty|Lonnie Johnson