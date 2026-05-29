America at 250: Dr. King’s Prince Hall reminds us to honor the whole story
All civic institutions — from the federal government to public schools to local libraries — should elevate our shared history.
The signs that once adorned the historic Prince Hall Masonic Temple and Lodge on Auburn Avenue in the past can still be seen. The newly renovated building is now part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By Carrie Besnette Hauser and Philip June – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
Editor’s note: This essay is part of the AJC’s America at 250 series leading up to and celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence July 4.
Earlier this year, a building that played a vital role in the Civil Rights Movement was added to the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta, after years of work and a $14 million renovation.
The preservation of the Prince Hall Masonic Temple and Lodge, which housed King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference, is significant for what it adds to the story of African Americans.
Particularly at a time when foundational parts of our nation’s collective history are being targeted for erasure, we must celebrate the milestones that protect the complex, mixed and ever-growing story of America.
Built in 1940 for a predominantly African American order of the North American Freemasons, the unassuming yellow brick building at 330 Auburn Ave. became a hub of the movement to seek equal rights for Black Americans.
It also contained WERD, the first Black-owned radio station in the United States, as well as a beauty shop bearing the name of Madam C.J. Walker, the country’s first self-made female millionaire.
MLK Jr. recorded memorable sermons on WERD
Carrie Besnette Hauser is president and CEO of Trust for Public Land. (Courtesy)
Philip June is the Trust for Public Land’s chair of the Black History & Culture Advisory Council. (Courtesy)
Trust for Public Land worked with the Freemasons and other partners to raise money so that this iconic piece of history could be saved and made available to the public.
Now this spring, the Park Service will begin leading tours there.
The expansion of the historical park will create a more immersive experience for visitors and more fully represent the history of Black Americans, which, holistically, is the history of all Americans.
The co-location of King’s personal office and WERD radio in the same building generated some fascinating moments.
WERD often broadcast King’s Sunday sermons, carrying his calls for nonviolent action far beyond the walls of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
When King had something particularly timely to say, according to a famous anecdote, he would use a broomstick to bang on the office ceiling to alert the radio DJ on duty.
From the second-story studio, the DJ would lower a microphone from his window, where King could pull it into his office and provide real-time updates on the Civil Rights Movement to the greater Atlanta community.
That symbiotic relationship between King and WERD will now come alive for new generations through the power of place.
The building, and the ceilings and sidewalks that hold such rich history, will be protected forever.
Trust for Public Land worked with the Freemasons and other partners to raise money so that this iconic piece of history could be saved and made available to the public.
Now this spring, the Park Service will begin leading tours there.
The expansion of the historical park will create a more immersive experience for visitors and more fully represent the history of Black Americans, which, holistically, is the history of all Americans.
The co-location of King’s personal office and WERD radio in the same building generated some fascinating moments.
WERD often broadcast King’s Sunday sermons, carrying his calls for nonviolent action far beyond the walls of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
When King had something particularly timely to say, according to a famous anecdote, he would use a broomstick to bang on the office ceiling to alert the radio DJ on duty.
From the second-story studio, the DJ would lower a microphone from his window, where King could pull it into his office and provide real-time updates on the Civil Rights Movement to the greater Atlanta community.
That symbiotic relationship between King and WERD will now come alive for new generations through the power of place.
The building, and the ceilings and sidewalks that hold such rich history, will be protected forever.
There’s a cautionary tale, too. In addition to the “broomstick” system, King was known to deliver spontaneous speeches from the sidewalk outside Prince Hall.
WERD would run a long microphone cord down the steps to capture his live comments for its listeners. Unfortunately, many of those speeches were never recorded and survive today only through oral histories.
The lesson there is that history doesn’t save itself; it is not self-actualizing. It requires concerted, intentional efforts from committed individuals and organizations, like the National Park Service, to ensure important chapters of our nation are not lost to the ages.
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Credit: Abbey Cutrer/AJC
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. In addition to being one of Georgia's senators in Washington, he is the senior pastor at Ebenezer. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Strong nation uplifts all its people’s stories
America at 250 essays: Read more from Georgians celebrating Independence Day
In May, the AJC started publishing publishing Opinion essays to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence.
As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, all civic institutions — from the federal government to public schools to local libraries — should elevate our shared history.
Against a backdrop of worrisome actions that whitewash the history our parks convey, we need to make sure we acknowledge our proud and regrettable chapters alike.
Slavery. The successful quest for civil rights for LGBTQ+ people. The attempted forced assimilation of Native American people and children.
WERD-AM, the nation’s first Black-owned radio station, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference were both housed in the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge. (Courtesy of Georgia Archives)
A strong nation lifts the stories of all the people who have shaped this country — from the original stewards of the land to the Founding Fathers, to the newest immigrants who are seeking brighter futures for their families. This diverse and beautiful tapestry of stories and experiences is the mortar in our country’s foundation.
National parks have never been more popular. In fact, last year the Park Service reported a record-breaking 331.9 million visits at its 433 sites. In a poll conducted last fall by the National Parks Conservation Association, 78% of respondents embraced the full telling of America’s history, agreeing with the statement that “national parks should not remove photos, signs or other materials that tell factual aspects of American history.”
Americans want to wrestle with the full breadth of their history and our shared story, from the failures to the triumphs of our democracy.
On this 250th anniversary of the country’s founding, let us call on our civic and cultural institutions to support the unvarnished and complete narrative of American history that our public lands and shared spaces hold in trust.
Carrie Besnette Hauseris president and CEO of Trust for Public Land, andPhilip June is Trust for Public Land’s chair of the Black History & Culture Advisory Council. TPL is a national nonprofit working to ensure everyone has access to the benefits and joys of the outdoors.
The AJC is inviting readers to answer this question: “What are your hopes, concerns and reflection on the United States turning 250 this July 4?” Email letters of 250 words or fewer with your name and city/town to david.plazas@ajc.com. Use the subject line “America at 250.” Also, send letters to the editor of 250 words or fewer with your name, city or town and contact information to letters@ajc.com.