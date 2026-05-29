Opinion America at 250: Dr. King’s Prince Hall reminds us to honor the whole story All civic institutions — from the federal government to public schools to local libraries — should elevate our shared history. The signs that once adorned the historic Prince Hall Masonic Temple and Lodge on Auburn Avenue in the past can still be seen. The newly renovated building is now part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Carrie Besnette Hauser and Philip June – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 22 minutes ago Share

Editor’s note: This essay is part of the AJC’s America at 250 series leading up to and celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence July 4. Earlier this year, a building that played a vital role in the Civil Rights Movement was added to the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta, after years of work and a $14 million renovation.

The preservation of the Prince Hall Masonic Temple and Lodge, which housed King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference, is significant for what it adds to the story of African Americans. Particularly at a time when foundational parts of our nation’s collective history are being targeted for erasure, we must celebrate the milestones that protect the complex, mixed and ever-growing story of America. Built in 1940 for a predominantly African American order of the North American Freemasons, the unassuming yellow brick building at 330 Auburn Ave. became a hub of the movement to seek equal rights for Black Americans. It also contained WERD, the first Black-owned radio station in the United States, as well as a beauty shop bearing the name of Madam C.J. Walker, the country’s first self-made female millionaire.

MLK Jr. recorded memorable sermons on WERD Carrie Besnette Hauser is president and CEO of Trust for Public Land. (Courtesy) Philip June is the Trust for Public Land’s chair of the Black History & Culture Advisory Council. (Courtesy) Two years before his death in 2020, Georgia U.S. Rep. John Lewis, himself a giant in the Civil Rights Movement, sponsored legislation — H.R.267, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park Act of 2017 — signed by President Donald Trump in his first term to redraw the boundaries of the King National Historical Park to include Prince Hall Lodge. Trust for Public Land worked with the Freemasons and other partners to raise money so that this iconic piece of history could be saved and made available to the public. Now this spring, the Park Service will begin leading tours there. The expansion of the historical park will create a more immersive experience for visitors and more fully represent the history of Black Americans, which, holistically, is the history of all Americans. The co-location of King’s personal office and WERD radio in the same building generated some fascinating moments. WERD often broadcast King’s Sunday sermons, carrying his calls for nonviolent action far beyond the walls of Ebenezer Baptist Church. When King had something particularly timely to say, according to a famous anecdote, he would use a broomstick to bang on the office ceiling to alert the radio DJ on duty. From the second-story studio, the DJ would lower a microphone from his window, where King could pull it into his office and provide real-time updates on the Civil Rights Movement to the greater Atlanta community. That symbiotic relationship between King and WERD will now come alive for new generations through the power of place. The building, and the ceilings and sidewalks that hold such rich history, will be protected forever. Two years before his death in 2020, Georgia U.S. Rep. John Lewis, himself a giant in the Civil Rights Movement, sponsored legislation — H.R.267, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park Act of 2017 — signed by President Donald Trump in his first term to redraw the boundaries of the King National Historical Park to include Prince Hall Lodge. Trust for Public Land worked with the Freemasons and other partners to raise money so that this iconic piece of history could be saved and made available to the public. Now this spring, the Park Service will begin leading tours there. The expansion of the historical park will create a more immersive experience for visitors and more fully represent the history of Black Americans, which, holistically, is the history of all Americans. The co-location of King’s personal office and WERD radio in the same building generated some fascinating moments. WERD often broadcast King’s Sunday sermons, carrying his calls for nonviolent action far beyond the walls of Ebenezer Baptist Church. When King had something particularly timely to say, according to a famous anecdote, he would use a broomstick to bang on the office ceiling to alert the radio DJ on duty. From the second-story studio, the DJ would lower a microphone from his window, where King could pull it into his office and provide real-time updates on the Civil Rights Movement to the greater Atlanta community. That symbiotic relationship between King and WERD will now come alive for new generations through the power of place. The building, and the ceilings and sidewalks that hold such rich history, will be protected forever.

There’s a cautionary tale, too. In addition to the “broomstick” system, King was known to deliver spontaneous speeches from the sidewalk outside Prince Hall. WERD would run a long microphone cord down the steps to capture his live comments for its listeners. Unfortunately, many of those speeches were never recorded and survive today only through oral histories. The lesson there is that history doesn’t save itself; it is not self-actualizing. It requires concerted, intentional efforts from committed individuals and organizations, like the National Park Service, to ensure important chapters of our nation are not lost to the ages. 1 / 38 Credit: Abbey Cutrer/AJC U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. In addition to being one of Georgia's senators in Washington, he is the senior pastor at Ebenezer. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

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America at 250: Civic hygiene can save election integrity in Ga. and beyond As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, all civic institutions — from the federal government to public schools to local libraries — should elevate our shared history. Against a backdrop of worrisome actions that whitewash the history our parks convey, we need to make sure we acknowledge our proud and regrettable chapters alike. Slavery. The successful quest for civil rights for LGBTQ+ people. The attempted forced assimilation of Native American people and children. WERD-AM, the nation’s first Black-owned radio station, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference were both housed in the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge. (Courtesy of Georgia Archives)