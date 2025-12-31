Opinion AJC editorial board reflects on its past and its future role in a new era This board will continue staking out positions aimed at making our community, state and nation livable, fair and inclusive. Today's AJC editorial board is focused on using its institutional voice to reflect our shared values and our commitment to problem solving. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

A look back provides illuminating context for the future of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board. In November 2001, The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution merged to produce a single edition of the AJC, leaving behind the two distinct newspapers that had published for more than a century.

That year, on Sunday, Nov. 4, the newly constructed editorial board debuted by publishing an opinion piece that encouraged the Atlanta City Council to scrap a lucrative no-bid airport contract that stood to benefit a donor of then-Mayor Bill Campbell. The following Monday, the board published two editorials. “Oil addiction makes U.S. weak, vulnerable to thugs,” made the case for U.S. oil independence. Right beneath, under an “Our Opinion” label, “Curfew would benefit Alpharetta” urged the passage of a city ordinance that would restrict teens to the indoors after 11 p.m. on school nights. The next day, the board published three editorials.

“Spur investment, spending in economic recovery plan” urged the Fed to cut interest rates.

“No need for pilots to have guns,” opposed a plan floated in Congress to arm commercial pilots, calling it a “dangerous overreaction to the Sept. 11 attacks.” And “Make your voice heard — vote” encouraged Georgians to demonstrate their patriotism by voting. That editorial also reminded voters that the editorial boards of The Journal and The Constitution had endorsed separate slates of candidates. That is three days, six editorials and two sets of candidate endorsements from the editorial board. Institutional voice today reflects shared values These days, our institutional voice is not nearly as busy. First, we stopped endorsing political candidates in 2009. And those six editorials are as many as this board has published this year. Who we are today — and who we will remain — is an editorial board focused on using its institutional voice to reflect our shared values and our commitment to problem solving. There will be exceptions, such as this board’s recent case for Braves legend Dale Murphy to be enshrined in the baseball Hall of Fame.

The AJC editorial board made a pitch for former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy to be enshrined in the baseball Hall of Fame. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024) Gone, however, are the days of the AJC editorial board taking a position on each candidate and every issue at all levels of government, each day. There is no political ideology. No combing through the sausage-making of government to publish daily opinions. This board speaks judiciously and provides fact-based judgment, typically rooted in extensive AJC reporting and investigation. We preserve our institutional voice for the moments when we can clearly and authoritatively speak to entrenched problems, draw clear lines of accountability and propose a call to action. Two recent examples include this board’s work that followed a searing investigation into the violence and systemic failures in the state prison system and followed deep beat and investigative reporting on an ill-considered proposal to mine near Georgia’s famed and treasured Okefenokee Swamp. Florida Sandhill Cranes are seen at Okefenokee Swamp, Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in Folkston. Earlier this summer, land next to the Okefenokee Swamp that was slated for a titanium mine was purchased by The Conservation Fund, spelling an end to a project some had feared could irreparably damage the fragile ecosystem. But while that proposal is off the table, the specter of mining near the refuge remains. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The AJC’s reporting laid out the stakes. Our editorial board followed with solutions, which were clear and available. The state’s prisons needed more money to hire more staff and modernize operations. Gov. Brian Kemp eventually committed an unprecedented infusion of new funding, $600 million, aimed mostly at ending the dangerous understaffing of the state’s prisons. This board called on state and federal regulators to deny the mining permit near the Okefenokee. Eventually another solution emerged. Philanthropists, citing our reporting and opinion, stepped in to purchase the property and end the threat. Truth-telling and reasoned debate are paramount This is an editorial board of pragmatists, seeking common ground and using our influence to focus our local community and state on sound decisions that improve outcomes and minimize harm. This board will continue staking out positions aimed at making our community, state and nation livable, fair and inclusive, where opportunities are available to all and the promise of equal justice is delivered. We remain fearless and fierce advocates of transparent and ethical government, safe communities, strong schools and a vibrant economy. We will lead the charge in protecting our natural resources and unfailingly advocate for the protection of voting rights and accurate elections.

Atlanta and Georgia’s ambitions require truth-telling, expertise, reasoned debate, accountability and good-faith compromise. This board is committed to providing a forum for this work. We are Opinion Editor David Plazas, President and Publisher Andrew Morse, Editor-In-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. and Head of Standards Samira Jafari. We are committed to bringing light to our conversations instead of heat, which is how former Editorial Page Editor Andre Jackson described this board’s role. That is our leadership charge. That is our responsibility to the community we serve. That is our tradition we will uphold. On this final day of a printed Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it is a moment to use our institutional voice to affirm our duty to you.