A.M. ATL: So it begins, again

Today is the beginning of the annual Georgia General Assembly, the monthslong legislative session that produces a passel of new laws for the state. We’ll have plenty of time to talk specific bills and priorities. For now, a general overview:
Anti-ICE protests dotted the country this weekend after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a Minneapolis woman on Wednesday.
Georgia is on track to receive about three-quarters of the $1.4 billion it sought from the federal government in the first of five annual grant awards to “transform” rural health care. The state Department of Community Health will now have to scale back its plans for the funding.
Life is such a rich tapestry of people and passions. Take the three men from Chicago who, motivated by some inscrutable force, recently attempted to set a Guinness World Record for fastest time visiting every single MARTA transit station. I wonder what it’s like inside their minds. Very orderly, probably.
Matt Ryan is back with the Falcons as president of football
“President of football” sounds like the made-up dream job of every 12-year-old, and our guy deserves nothing less.
What to watch for in Atlanta United’s preseason
You can start with the return of Gerardo Martino, back for his second act as team manager.
The Gridlock Guy takes on a common traffic pet peeve: Bright headlights
The combination of super bright purplish headlights and the uncanny little whirring sound electric vehicles emit make me feel like I’m being raptured.
A new UGA study says binge watching shows can actually supercharge your imagination
Love that. It’s not “dissociating from your problems for hours at a time,” it’s “building retrospective imaginative involvement.”
Jan. 12, 1964
Smoking major hazard to health, panel finds. A blue-ribbon science panel reported Saturday that heavy cigarette smoking is a major health hazard and something should be done about it. Surgeon General Luther Terry of the U.S. Public Health Service said his agency will move at once to recommend remedial action called for by the science group. Meantime, he told a news conference: “I would advise anyone to discontinue smoking cigarettes.”
I don’t listen to the radio much anymore, but if I were President of the Airwaves I would outlaw traffic sounds in commercials. Maybe I should write a letter to the AJC.
