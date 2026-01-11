Gridlock Guy: Bright headlights spark reader complaints, advice

In last week’s column, I wrote about how headlights have become markedly brighter in the past decade.
I spoke to a safety research engineer, who said that although lights are certainly brighter, the number of glare-related crashes is low, and the rate has not risen. And he said there’s fewer low-visibility crashes.
He noted technology exists for modern headlights to adjust for oncoming traffic. But he said U.S. regulations have kept automakers from making that feature more common.
Over the years, headlight brightness has been a top-five complaint from people to me, and this recent piece drew plenty of feedback.
Multiple readers noted that motorists in vehicles new and old drive around with their high beams constantly on. Some do this flippantly, but reader Robin suggested drivers who do this do not care and are flat-out discourteous.
I agree with Robin that rude behavior is really the root cause of most of our traffic and road safety issues.
Another reader, DT, (not me) suggested police should be more vigilant in ticketing people who drive with their brights on.
I briefly consulted the Georgia Department of Driver Services handbook for the rules of driving with high beams. Section 2.11.5 states drivers should switch to regular headlights within 500 feet of an approaching vehicle or when within 500 feet of a vehicle they are following.
Police would definitely have their hands full enforcing that.
DT also suggested improper installations contribute to the problem: “You can put LED bulbs into halogen headlight assemblies, but it’s generally not recommended because the housing’s reflector and lens are designed for the specific light pattern of a halogen filament, leading to scattered light, dark spots and blinding glare for other drivers.”
A co-worker shared how he had just switched his headlights to LEDs and learned more about lens maintenance. He said if drivers of cars with newer, brighter lights do not clean their lenses, the dirt refracts the bright, direct light into oncoming drivers’ eyes.
Ron C. said he has fewer problems with civilian headlights than he does with law enforcement lights. Ron said the circulating and blinking lights atop first responder vehicles are more distracting and, as he put it, “ridiculous.” But they likely will stay that way, because drivers continue to distractedly hit stopped police cars, HERO units, firetrucks, ambulances and wreckers — despite the bright, pulsating beacons.
Ellen M. sent me this barb: “Imagine if moths drove cars — they would collide!” That makes me think of the late comedian Norm Macdonald’s famous moth joke. Yes, it’s worth all 4½ minutes.
Although older drivers are certainly more sensitive to nocturnal blasts of light, drivers in their 20s and 30s also complained about the overall brightness of some vehicles.
In the end, this issue seems to come down to two things: user error (driving with high beams and lack of maintenance) and people just having to adjust to a brighter environment with vehicles that have higher average heights and are more likely to shine lights in drivers’ sightlines.
As long as the safety ratings and crash numbers continue to dip, expect bright headlights to stay.
