A.M. ATL: Protect your energy

Plus: Weekend plans, MARTA cars
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. A warning: Wet stuff may fall out of the sky today and tomorrow. It’s called rain — you may remember it. Oh, and to add a little spice, temperatures will plunge back into the 40s Sunday. Who knows what happens after that! A haboob? A firenado? Anything goes.

Let’s get to it.

NEW MARTA TRAIN CARS DELAYED ... AGAIN

Very sleek. At first I was like, "Oh Stadler makes great pens, too." But that's Staedtler.
The long-anticipated, fancy schmancy new European-style MARTA train cars won’t go into service until the first week of June. That’s cutting it very close for Atlanta’s World Cup games, which start just days after.

MARTA is in the “don’t panic, don’t panic” stage of preparing for this summer’s World Cup festivities. The transit agency is trying to erect new fare gates, beautify stations, reopen the streetcar and complete rapid transit projects all in the next few months.

🔎 READ MORE: Why MARTA leaders are optimistic it’ll all get done

WEEKEND PLANS

Vintage airline time tables at a Delta Flight Museum Surplus Sale last October.
Second Sunday at the High Museum of Art: Enjoy free admission to the High with family-friendly programming, drop-in art making, music and other fun stuff. You must check out the Minnie Evans exhibit. I think about it every day.

Atlanta Boat Show: Cue the “Home Depot” theme music. Get your dad on, see some boats, attend a fishing clinic and let the kiddos “ooh” and “ahh” at fine watercraft.

Delta Flight Museum Surplus Sale: The definition of a hidden gem. Explore and shop for Braves bobbleheads, aircraft trading cards, full-size galley carts, airport and Sky Club seating — all the conversation pieces your home needs.

MORE INFO on the above and plenty of other ideas here

Weekend spotlight: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers invade downtown tonight, and the winner will score a place in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The good: There will be a rockin’ (and free) Fan Fest next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium with all of the football pageantry you can imagine. Deets in the link above.

The bad: Traffic in the area will be gnarly.

THE END OF THE STACEY ABRAMS ERA, FOR NOW

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in July 2024 during a Kamala Harris campaign rally.
Stacey Abrams, the two-time Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, says she won’t run for the position again in 2026.

🔎 READ MORE: An analysis on Abram’s role in Georgia so far and what may be next

ANOTHER DATA CENTER? FOR GEORGIA? GROUNDBREAKING

The first huge Georgia data center proposal of 2026 is in, and it’s a whopper.

🔎 READ MORE: The data center frenzy isn’t expected to slow down

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💉 The CDC’s updated childhood vaccine schedule omits some key shots, and it’s creating chaos for Georgia doctors who have to advise confused parents on the best course.

🚂 Major rail competitors formally expressed their opposition to the Norfolk Southern-Union Pacific merger. Criticism of the mega-merger has grown since the summer, with other industry voices joining in. It’s shaping up to be a long fight over the deal.

NEWS BITES

How to drink well in 2026

If you’re gonna drink, why not make it fancy and meaningful?

A taste of nature can provide balance and calm during the workday

It could also increase your chances of walking into the woods to begin anew. How does your email find me, you ask? It never will.

‘Worst in Show’ CES products include AI refrigerators and AI doorbells

Necessity is the mother of invention, and she definitely didn’t give birth to an AI doorbell.

Really gifted dogs can expand their vocabulary by eavesdropping on their owners

Some of you dog parents out there can’t admit you don’t need to worry about this.

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 9, 1948

Television permit granted to WSB. Television broadcasts for The Atlanta Journal’s radio station WSB were approved Thursday in Washington by the Federal Communications Commission. … Contracts for equipment, including a 600-foot tower and antenna ... were let in December. The studios and tower will be located on a 20-acre tract near the intersection of Peachtree and Beverly rds., N. E. … the new station will be able to send television programs within a 40-mile radius of the tower and transmitter.

Just nine months later, those plans paid off: On Sept. 29, 1948, WSB-TV signed on as the first TV station in Georgia and one of the very first in the South.

ONE MORE THING

FYI, “haboob” is the (Romanized) Arabic word for an intense dust storm event typically caused by air pressure changes from thunderstorms. Not likely here in Georgia.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL.

Until next time.

