How to drink well in 2026

Beverage writers have a tendency to begin the year with trend articles, sometimes about what to leave behind, sometimes about what to expect.
We are no strangers to these prediction pieces. But because a glass of wine or cocktail is all about enjoyment, we tend to avoid yucking someone’s yum when discussing them; we see no need to start the year off on a negative. Rather than predict trends, we are taking this first column of 2026 to muse on how we want to drink in 2026.
These aren’t resolutions; they’re more like intentions for drinking well that we hope will bring us the most happiness this year.
There has never been a better time to explore drinking well without drinking alcohol. And while we choose to abstain from a Dry January, we admire a great drink regardless of its intoxicating qualities.
Our favorite spirit-free tipple of late is actually from one of the original nonalcoholic cocktail makers: St. Agrestis, a Brooklyn-based producer of both gin-based and spirit-free Negronis. Their experience shows, as they have nailed the botanical blend on the classic Negroni and several variations.
Using all organic, natural ingredients and a very delicate dose of carbonation, St. Agrestis mimics the tactile feel of alcohol without being a bubbly beverage. The bright bitterness of their Phony White Negroni is a favorite we reach for often as a lunch treat. And we were delighted by their espresso Negroni, a perfect balance of flavors that brings a little caffeine to the equation. Bonus points: They are easy to find, available at small specialty stores as well as Total Wine.
Share meaningful bottles with others
We can’t explain the science behind this statement, but wine is at its most delicious when shared with others.
In 2026, we want to center the experience of opening a special bottle with friends. A special bottle doesn’t have to break the bank, but it should tell a story that a bottle from a big bargain brand can’t.
Perhaps it is a bottle saved from a visit to a winery or a visit to your favorite local shop where they always surprise you with a new favorite. Either way, make a point to connect with people over a bottle of wine that is itself connected to real people.
For instance, swap out the popular Kirkland Signature Cotes du Rhone for the biodynamic estate Le Close du Cailou Cotes du Rhone, a wine with fascinating family history in the iconic Châteauneuf-du-Pape region. This wine showcases the vibrancy of Grenache-based wine grown in sandy soils, and gives you a taste of an amazing family winery for under $30.
Drink more digestifs
If you are sharing wine with friends, inevitably, you will also share a meal with that group. Extend the joy of this experience by bringing out a bottle of something bitter and botanical to settle the stomach and cap off the night.
Amaro may have roots in Italy, but we continue to be impressed by the versions from small domestic distilleries. Forthave and Faccia Brutto Spirits are at the top of our list, as is Eno Amaro from the hometown heroes at Murrell’s Row.