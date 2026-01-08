Distilled and Fermented How to drink well in 2026 These aren’t resolutions; they’re more like intentions for drinking well that we hope will bring us the most happiness this year. Non-alcoholic cocktails, like this Phony White Negroni from St. Agrestis, are here to stay in 2026, according to columnists Jerry and Krista Slater. (Krista Slater for the AJC)

Beverage writers have a tendency to begin the year with trend articles, sometimes about what to leave behind, sometimes about what to expect. We are no strangers to these prediction pieces. But because a glass of wine or cocktail is all about enjoyment, we tend to avoid yucking someone’s yum when discussing them; we see no need to start the year off on a negative. Rather than predict trends, we are taking this first column of 2026 to muse on how we want to drink in 2026.

These aren’t resolutions; they’re more like intentions for drinking well that we hope will bring us the most happiness this year. RELATED More about beer, wine & cocktails around metro Atlanta N.A. beverages too delicious to ignore There has never been a better time to explore drinking well without drinking alcohol. And while we choose to abstain from a Dry January, we admire a great drink regardless of its intoxicating qualities. Our favorite spirit-free tipple of late is actually from one of the original nonalcoholic cocktail makers: St. Agrestis, a Brooklyn-based producer of both gin-based and spirit-free Negronis. Their experience shows, as they have nailed the botanical blend on the classic Negroni and several variations. Using all organic, natural ingredients and a very delicate dose of carbonation, St. Agrestis mimics the tactile feel of alcohol without being a bubbly beverage. The bright bitterness of their Phony White Negroni is a favorite we reach for often as a lunch treat. And we were delighted by their espresso Negroni, a perfect balance of flavors that brings a little caffeine to the equation. Bonus points: They are easy to find, available at small specialty stores as well as Total Wine.

Share meaningful bottles with others We can’t explain the science behind this statement, but wine is at its most delicious when shared with others.