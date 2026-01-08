Business What’s $3.7B and larger than 3 malls? Georgia’s next potential data center. Ten-building data center campus joins a crowded pipeline for computer storage facilities along I-75 south of Atlanta. (Jon Reyes/AJC)

It took less than a week, but metro Atlanta has its first mammoth data center campus proposal of 2026. A $3.7 billion project in Spalding County called Wallace Jackson Data Center Campus was outlined Tuesday in a state infrastructure filing. The project is slated to include 10 data center buildings spanning nearly 5 million square feet, which is more floor space than three Lenox Square malls.

“The property has no real use as a future residential subdivision or an agricultural property due its proximity to warehouse buildings and Interstate 75,” Jones wrote in a rezoning application to Spalding County’s planning commission. “The developed property could achieve higher tax revenues and potentially more employment for county citizens.”

This is a site map for the proposed Wallace Jackson Data Center Campus in Spalding County. (Courtesy of Spalding County/Falcon Design Consultants) The land seller is Henry County developer Doug Adams, who has led much of the industrial development in the area. Adams did not respond to a request for comment. Adams’ High Falls and Legacy Park industrial parks include multiple potential data center projects, including a nearly 1,000-acre site that Amazon Web Services bought last year for $270 million. A controversial hospital-centered project by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ father along the corridor also includes plans for 11 million square feet of data centers, or twice the size of the proposed Wallace Jackson Data Center Campus. RELATED What data center companies are spending for Georgia land might shock you Spalding County already has two approved data center projects, totaling nearly 4 million square feet of space. That means the Wallace Jackson Data Center Campus is projected to more than double the county’s amount of computer storage space, if approved. The latest project was first disclosed in November in county meeting agendas, according to reports by the Griffin Daily News. But the developer took a major step Tuesday by completing a Development of Regional Impact filing, triggering a required state infrastructure review for large projects.