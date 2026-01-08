What’s $3.7B and larger than 3 malls? Georgia’s next potential data center.

It took less than a week, but metro Atlanta has its first mammoth data center campus proposal of 2026.
A $3.7 billion project in Spalding County called Wallace Jackson Data Center Campus was outlined Tuesday in a state infrastructure filing. The project is slated to include 10 data center buildings spanning nearly 5 million square feet, which is more floor space than three Lenox Square malls.
The nearly 190-acre project located an hour south of Atlanta along I-75 joins a stuffed pipeline of potential data centers that have flooded Georgia as companies rush to build more computer storage space to feed the artificial intelligence race. The frenzy, which isn’t expected to slow down this year, has made the Atlanta area the world’s second-largest data center market, although local pushback has grown as these types of facilities become larger, more prevalent and energy hungry.
The Spalding County project is being pitched by Wallace Jackson LLC, an entity formed in Henry County in 2024, according to state business records. Neither the company nor its listed legal agent, real estate attorney Steven Jones, responded to a request for comment Wednesday.
The project site is along Jackson and Wallace roads, roughly 1.5 miles from exit 205 along I-75. It’s within an industrial corridor dominated by massive warehouse parks and potential data center sites that spans Butts, Lamar and Spalding counties.
“The property has no real use as a future residential subdivision or an agricultural property due its proximity to warehouse buildings and Interstate 75,” Jones wrote in a rezoning application to Spalding County’s planning commission. “The developed property could achieve higher tax revenues and potentially more employment for county citizens.”
This is a site map for the proposed Wallace Jackson Data Center Campus in Spalding County. (Courtesy of Spalding County/Falcon Design Consultants)
The land seller is Henry County developer Doug Adams, who has led much of the industrial development in the area. Adams did not respond to a request for comment.
Spalding County already has two approved data center projects, totaling nearly 4 million square feet of space. That means the Wallace Jackson Data Center Campus is projected to more than double the county’s amount of computer storage space, if approved.
An aerial view captures a large area under construction for a new data center campus on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Developed by QTS, the data center campus near Fayetteville is one of the largest under construction in Georgia. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the DRI process, last summer paused acceptance of new data centers from entering the review process to reevaluate its procedures. It passed new rules and resumed allowing data centers to enter the DRI review pipeline in November.
“By right, there could be any number of manufacturing uses worse than a data center campus on the property,” Steven Jones wrote in the project’s application. He listed several potential uses, including “building material yard, repair garage, textile manufacturing plant, truck terminal, petroleum plant, concrete manufacture and foundry.”
