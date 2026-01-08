15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Events include the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and FanFest and the Atlanta Boat Show.
The Atlanta Boat Show brings new boats and marine gear, fishing clinics and demos and more to the Georgia World Congress Center from Friday through Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Boat Show)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
2 hours ago
Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl hosts the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers, and its free FanFest lets fans experience interactive activities such as punting, passing and kicking. Or if you’re into boating and fishing, head to the Atlanta Boat show to immerse yourself in all things boating.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
The Oregon Duck will appear at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest and the game itself on Friday as the Ducks take on the Indiana Hoosiers. (Lydia Ely/AP)
Have fun at a giant indoor fan experience with 200,000 square feet of interactive attractions such as punting, passing and kicking games, obstacle courses and zip lining. Entertainment will also be available, including pep rallies featuring the cheerleaders, bands and mascots from Indiana and Oregon.
2:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Free. Georgia World Congress Center Hall C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-586-8500.
Explore everything boat-related with new boats and marine gear, fishing clinics and demos, boating education, hands-on learning and a Kids Zone.
Continuing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Adults $15 online, $17 at site, ages 12 and under free with a paying adult. Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B, 285 Andrew Young International Drive NW, Atlanta. 314-287-6201.
People went through vintage airline time tables at a Delta Flight Museum Surplus Sale in October 2025. A changing variety of goods is offered at each sale. The next one is Friday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Dunwoody’s Holiday Lights display has been extended through Sunday, so get a last look at 100,000 lights shining and view eight enormous, illuminated planets, glowing seesaws, a meteor shower overhead and a life-sized UFO photo op.
Continuing 5-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.
Make your way through fantastical pastel landscapes such as an LED Room that re-creates an underwater world and a giant bubble bath.
Continuing 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $21.90 and up, free for kids 2 and under. Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, 5660 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville.
Choose one of two nights and dress in semi-formal attire for this 16th annual tradition that includes activities such as dance contests, musical games, dinner, refreshments, a keepsake photo and a goody bag for each girl.
6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $40 daddy-daughter duo, $10 each additional daughter. Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.
Stargazers of all ages are invited to hear stories about the constellations, learn how to identify stars and planets with the naked eye and enjoy interactive activities. S’mores and hot chocolate will be provided.
6:15-8:15 p.m. Friday. Free. Rhodes Jordan Park meadow, 100 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-277-0890.
See a guest-artist production of this contemporary one-act farce that features Olive, who finds herself saddled for more than she bargained for when she’s named executor of her Aunt Zelda’s estate. The performances are recommended for ages 8 and up.
7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. $10. Snellville Performing Arts, 2485 Main St. E., Snellville. 678-827-5678.