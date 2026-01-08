Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Events include the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and FanFest and the Atlanta Boat Show. The Atlanta Boat Show brings new boats and marine gear, fishing clinics and demos and more to the Georgia World Congress Center from Friday through Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Boat Show)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 2 hours ago link copied

Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl hosts the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers, and its free FanFest lets fans experience interactive activities such as punting, passing and kicking. Or if you’re into boating and fishing, head to the Atlanta Boat show to immerse yourself in all things boating. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

The Oregon Duck will appear at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest and the game itself on Friday as the Ducks take on the Indiana Hoosiers. (Lydia Ely/AP) Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest Have fun at a giant indoor fan experience with 200,000 square feet of interactive attractions such as punting, passing and kicking games, obstacle courses and zip lining. Entertainment will also be available, including pep rallies featuring the cheerleaders, bands and mascots from Indiana and Oregon. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Free. Georgia World Congress Center Hall C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-586-8500.

The Oregon Ducks take on the Indiana Hoosiers as the two teams face off to see who will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $197.73 and up. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival The Bremen’s second annual storytelling festival includes performances, family programs, hands-on workshops and community gatherings that highlight Jewish culture, creativity and tradition. Thursday through Sunday. Opening night at Wild Heaven Beer Toco Hill is sold out; tickets for other events at The Breman are available, 1440 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 678-222-3700.

UPS Second Sunday Visit the High Museum of Art for free and enjoy family-friendly programming including drop-in art making, music by a DJ and smARTbox distribution (while supplies last). Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission, $25 parking. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400. Cirque du Soleil “Luzia” uses acrobatic performances and visual surprises in a show being presented from Friday through Sunday, plus additional dates. (Photo by Matt Beard) Cirque du Soleil “Luzia”

“Luzia” uses visual surprises and acrobatic performances to create a surreal escape to an imaginary Mexico. Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $70 and up. Under the Big Top, Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. 877-924-7783. Atlanta Boat Show Explore everything boat-related with new boats and marine gear, fishing clinics and demos, boating education, hands-on learning and a Kids Zone. Continuing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Adults $15 online, $17 at site, ages 12 and under free with a paying adult. Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B, 285 Andrew Young International Drive NW, Atlanta. 314-287-6201.

People went through vintage airline time tables at a Delta Flight Museum Surplus Sale in October 2025. A changing variety of goods is offered at each sale. The next one is Friday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Delta Flight Museum Surplus Sale Explore and shop for Braves bobbleheads, aircraft trading cards, full-size galley carts, airport and Sky Club seating and more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Delta Flight Museum Support Building, 100 Delta Blvd., Atlanta. 404-715-7886. Marietta Square Artisan Market

Shop wares from 35 artists who have made items including sterling silver jewelry and stained glass suncatchers. Continuing 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and additional Saturdays. Free admission. Mill Street, Marietta. Family Art Fun Families with kids ages 5 and up can make a painting of a snowy scene to take home. 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday. $29 per person. Painting with a Twist, 4290 Bells Ferry Road, Suite 130, Kennesaw. 678-919-4941.

Holiday Lights Dunwoody’s Holiday Lights display has been extended through Sunday, so get a last look at 100,000 lights shining and view eight enormous, illuminated planets, glowing seesaws, a meteor shower overhead and a life-sized UFO photo op. Continuing 5-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700. Family Night Hike Enjoy an animal demo with a naturalist and then head out on a hike followed by a campfire where you can roast marshmallows.

7-9 p.m. Saturday. $15 per person. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. Have fun in a giant bubble-filled room, a giant bubble bath and more at Bubble Planet Experience from Friday through Sunday, plus additional dates. (Photo courtesy of Exhibition Hub Atlanta) Bubble Planet Experience Make your way through fantastical pastel landscapes such as an LED Room that re-creates an underwater world and a giant bubble bath. Continuing 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $21.90 and up, free for kids 2 and under. Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, 5660 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville.

Daddy Daughter Dance Choose one of two nights and dress in semi-formal attire for this 16th annual tradition that includes activities such as dance contests, musical games, dinner, refreshments, a keepsake photo and a goody bag for each girl. 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $40 daddy-daughter duo, $10 each additional daughter. Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. Astronomy Night: A Starry Eve Stargazers of all ages are invited to hear stories about the constellations, learn how to identify stars and planets with the naked eye and enjoy interactive activities. S’mores and hot chocolate will be provided.