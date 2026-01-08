Politics The Stacey Abrams era in Georgia is over, for now The move clears the way for new Democrats, for better and worse. Stacey Abrams was the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor in 2022, but has ruled out a run in 2026. (AJC 2022)

The news that Stacey Abrams has (finally) announced she won’t mount a third bid for governor of Georgia this year only confirms what most have known for some time: The Stacey Abrams era is over in Georgia politics. At least for now.

Abrams officially stepping aside comes with upsides and downsides for Democrats in Georgia. One significant upside is that Abrams is not the candidate she once was. Two earlier losses for governor, including a 7-point defeat in her second run against Gov. Brian Kemp, put doubts in Democrats' minds that she would ever perform better. She had also accumulated a not-trivial amount of potential political baggage, as the voting rights organizations she founded, the New Georgia Project and Fair Fight, struggled amid mismanagement, ethics violations, and in the case of the New Georgia Project, bankruptcy and closure. Although Abrams was no longer connected to the New Georgia Project when it ran aground, the one-two punch of her powerful groups floundering last year reflected poorly on the woman who created them, while also eliminating a very real voter turnout machine so crucial to her earlier strength at the polls.

Another piece of good news for Democrats with Abrams’ announcement is that it clears the way for the clogged talent pipeline that resulted as Abrams ran in 2018, again in 2022 and then left open the possibility she might mount a third run for governor later this year.

That decade-plus of wait-your-turns and not-this-times meant other young, ambitious Democrats stayed in the roles they had or on the sidelines. But the general assumption this year that Abrams was unlikely to run for governor in 2026 brought out at least a half-dozen Democratic candidates for the top state job. There are more and different Democrats running down the ticket this year, too, who might have thought it unwise to take on Abrams and her power base. The challenge now is that there is no Democrat running at the state level this year, from governor on down, who matches Abrams’ talent for fundraising, storytelling and capturing the imagination of other Democrats across the country to bring their efforts and money to help win Georgia elections. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is quickly becoming that figure at the federal level, while U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has already raised more than $22 million for his Senate race this year. Others running now, or inspired to run in the future by Abrams herself, may develop into the next Stacey Abrams. But there currently is a vacuum of star power for Election Day that the former House minority leader leaves in her wake. One man who knows how to get attention is Republican-turned-Democrat Geoff Duncan, one of those six leading Democrats running for governor. Duncan was in Washington this week testifying about the events that led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and then making the rounds on national news outlets.