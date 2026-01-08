Metro Atlanta New MARTA train cars delayed ... again The futuristic, European-style cars won’t hit the tracks until early June, just days before World Cup games begin downtown. A MARTA operator is seen inside the control room of one of the new MARTA trains during the unveiling of these trains on Thursday, January 30, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Sara Gregory Updated 38 minutes ago link copied

MARTA’s new train cars will go into service the first week of June, just days before the start of FIFA World Cup soccer games that are expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Atlanta. Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt told Georgia legislators Thursday about the latest delay for the futuristic new cars — originally scheduled to go into service in 2025; then early 2026; then spring.

The new rail cars mark the first design change in almost a half century, and anticipation for the sleek, European-style trains is high. Each train is four cars long, all connected by an open gangway that lets riders walk from one end to the other. Stadler, the Swedish company building the cars at its Utah plant, has said there’s no other train like it running in North America. Loading... MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the new date “provides Stadler time to ensure testing and revenue service schedules are met, and gets trains into service prior to the World Cup.”

When asked if MARTA is concerned with the launch being so close to the World Cup start, Fisher said: “Challenges always exist, but MARTA and Stadler are working a rigorous testing schedule to ensure the successful operation of these new trains.”

Hunt told legislators that the new trains are among the most-asked questions directed to him. “When will the new train cars come?” Hunt said. “Get ready to ride in June.” Interim MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt speaks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board at the AJC office in Atlanta on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) That question has also been asked by leaders in the business community and at Atlanta City Hall, who say MARTA’s performance during the World Cup will have a big impact on the success of the tournament here and how Atlanta is viewed by an international audience. Former MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood was at odds with business and city political leaders over delivery of several projects before he stepped down because of visa work issues last year. Hunt has consistently said he will remain laser focused on project delivery until a permanent CEO is found.

A.J. Robinson, president and CEO of Central Atlanta Progress, said he knows MARTA leadership has a lot of hurdles to clear in the next few months. The transit agency is trying to deliver new fare gates, beautify stations, reopen the streetcar and complete bus-rapid transit projects. The new train cars are just one project among many, but Robinson said he is optimistic that the stakes at play, especially the World Cup, will drive MARTA to succeed. “I, for one, believe they will find a way to make it happen,” he said. The first new train debuted in January 2025, rolling into MARTA’s Lindbergh Station to cheers. Stadler has been delivering additional trains periodically — six sets so far, Hunt told legislators, with 10 more at various stages of manufacturing. Of the train sets in Atlanta, two are in a preliminary testing phase at MARTA’s rail yards and four are undergoing advanced testing on the tracks themselves, according to Hunt.

The more advanced dynamic testing started the first weekend of December, he said, and involves operating the trains on their own power and at top speeds. That type of testing continues to take place most nights, Hunt said. Other tests have checked load-bearing capabilities and simulated hot and cold weather conditions, he said. Hunt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Editorial Board last month that the new cars were testing well. “We were at top speed on the rail, and I was able to walk from the front all the way to the back without being jostled,” Hunt told the AJC. “It’s an extremely quiet, extremely smooth ride.” At a September news briefing, Hunt said MARTA was trying to coordinate an April launch of several major capital projects — among them the new rail cars, a bus network redesign and new fare gates.