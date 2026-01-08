Metro Atlanta With Big Ten teams in town for Peach Bowl, Friday’s commute could be tricky Motorists should expect heavier traffic downtown as Hoosiers and Ducks fans make their way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for 7:30 p.m. kickoff. This year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl pits Indiana against Oregon in a national semifinal. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon are set to face off in an all-Big Ten clash in Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Even with the Georgia Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff and no SEC or ACC teams playing in the semifinal game, Atlanta motorists should still expect congestion as Hoosiers and Ducks fans flock to downtown for kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

With tailgating starting early and gates opening at 5:30 p.m., heavier traffic could begin during the evening commute while everyone else across the city and metro Atlanta is headed home. Expect areas on I-75, I-85 and I-20 as well as Northside Drive and Spring Street to be congested before and after the game. Parts of Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard and Ted Turner Drive might also be backed up as drivers get off Spring Street and the interstates to head toward the stadium. To beat the traffic, local drivers should avoid the downtown area, especially streets around Mercedes-Benz. MARTA is an option for those living and working in downtown, but you might be met with an excited crowd of fans unless you opt to take a bus. RELATED Explaining Gary Stokan’s impact on the Peach Bowl and Atlanta in 4 stories For those going to the game, they should also consider taking MARTA. The Vine City and SEC District stations drop you off just steps from the stadium.

Ride-hailing and ride-sharing are options if you want to skip the pricey parking fees and long lines to get in and out of garages and lots. If you’re getting dropped off and picked up, the ride-sharing zone is on Northside Drive in front of Building C of the Georgia World Congress Center.

There are more than 20,000 parking spots within a 20-minute walk from Mercedes-Benz, according to the stadium’s site. The most accessible lots are on Northside Drive, Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Mitchell Street, Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Those streets surround the stadium, so expect heavy traffic in those areas. Depending on where you park, tailgating might not be permitted. For example, a Mercedes-Benz lot off Northside Drive is a tailgating-free zone, while Lot 17 on its property allows for tailgating. Avoiding the crowds will be difficult unless you’re comfortable arriving closer to game time or possibly after kickoff. RELATED Georgia’s season comes to a strange end in a logic-defying Sugar Bowl loss Big Ten fans accustomed to chilly days in January will get a treat while making their way to the stadium.