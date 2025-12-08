News A.M. ATL: Playing the blame game Plus: A special ed investigation, hot new restaurants

Let’s get to it. FIXING ATLANTA’S MOST NOTORIOUS JAIL From left: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, commission chairman Rob Pitts and Sheriff Patrick Labat. The Fulton County Jail has been a problem — overcrowded, overviolent, undermaintained — for decades. Ever since it rose from the Rice Street dirt, really. And for just as long, our local policymakers have failed to address it. Or even agree on how to address it.

“But Tyler,” an informed reader might find themselves asking, “wasn’t a new agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice supposed to finally get things fixed? Or help push things in that direction, at least?”

Such a reader would, technically, be correct. But it’s now been nearly a year since that consent decree was signed — and, as Shaddi Abusaid and a gaggle of other AJCers report, officials are still saying things like this: “We are not doing enough. There’s a lot of finger-pointing, a lot of blame, but not enough action.”

“Right now we’re in the midst of a criminal justice failure. The Board of Commissioners is not giving us what we need.”

“APD is the least progressive police department when it comes to encouraging officers to exercise their discretion in a way that doesn’t drive overcrowding.”

“It is like being in a burning building and saying we’re going to build a fire station next door five years from now.” Meanwhile: At least four people have died in jail custody this year. Stabbings and beatings are commonplace, with single deputies often left to supervise 150 to 200 inmates at once. Nonviolent offenders who await trial or can’t afford bail share a facility with gang members. So who’s really to blame? The sheriff? The County Commission? The district attorney’s office? The police department?

💵 When immigration authorities detain a family's breadwinner, others pull back from the workforce, spending decreases and key industries face labor shortages. Lautaro Grinspan tells the bigger story through one local family that lost its "pillar." 🏞️ National parks will no longer offer free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth. President Donald Trump's birthday is now a freebie, though.

⚖️ "Threats, lies and stealing" shouldn't go unpunished, even after the 2020 election interference case's dismissal, Patricia Murphy writes. 😬 QR codes have to be removed from Georgia's ballots by next summer, but the Legislature didn't allocate any cash for the changes. What could go wrong?

⚖️ “Threats, lies and stealing” shouldn’t go unpunished, even after the 2020 election interference case’s dismissal, Patricia Murphy writes. 😬 QR codes have to be removed from Georgia’s ballots by next summer, but the Legislature didn’t allocate any cash for the changes. What could go wrong? BEFORE YOU WRAP THAT PHONE … UGA researchers suggest that electronic media use among early adolescents is linked to more arguments and criticism among their families. New research from the University of Georgia puts phone use back at the forefront of conversation this holiday season. Parents of preteens will likely see smartphones topping Christmas wish lists — often not for the first time. UGA researchers shared advice with the AJC for families weighing that first phone and revealed their latest screen-time findings. Postdoctoral researcher and UGA alumnus Cory Carvalho, along with UGA professors Niyantri Ravindran and Kalsea Koss, has been studying how screen use affects young children. Their two recent studies come at a timely moment, as kids are getting phones younger than ever.

A new Pew survey shows: About 57% of parents to children 11 to 12 years old say their child already has a smartphone.

Around 29% of parents with kids 8 to 10 years old say the same.

Nearly 1 in 10 parents of kids under 5 report their child has one. Published in the Journal of Family Psychology and Development and Psychopathology, the UGA studies found: Early adolescent media use is linked to more family arguments and criticism.

Early adolescent media use is linked to more family arguments and criticism.

Kids with smartphones are less likely to share emotional struggles with parents.

SPECIAL EDUCATION GONE WRONG? Jatoyia Armour holds their dog Coco while watching as her son, who is supported by the GNETS program, work on his tablet. The Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support, or GNETS, is a state- and federal-funded program meant to help students with emotional and behavioral disabilities. But a monthslong, three-part investigation by the AJC found that GNETS now operates as a patchwork of 24 different programs that stands accused of: Violating federal law by separating students from nondisabled peers.

Failing to provide services students need.

Failing to maintain adequate staffing.

And sometimes failing to offer basic amenities like cafeterias and playgrounds. “Schools have changed. Mental health treatment has changed. How we deal with children with autism has changed,” one attorney told AJC reporters. “The only thing that hasn’t changed is that GNETS isolates kids.”

ON THIS DATE Dec. 6, 1877 The result. Our special telegrams this morning embrace returns, either estimated or official, from nearly every point in Georgia. … These estimated figures give Atlanta a majority of a little more than twenty thousand, which, if materially changed by later returns, will be increased. … The fight has been a hotly contested one, and from the first the friends of Atlanta have had up-hill work. … But the contest is over and Atlanta is successful, and in rejoicing over the hard-earned victory her people have no room in their hearts for rancor. Yes, yes, today is Dec. 8, not Dec. 6. But one should never let a good story wallow in the weekend wasteland. Nearly 150 years ago, voters decided to keep Atlanta as Georgia’s capital, eschewing overtures to move things back down to their pre-Civil War home in Milledgeville. (M-Vegas has more history than Flannery O’Connor and that old asylum.)