Georgia headed to Sugar Bowl after bye as No. 3 seed in College Football Playoff
Georgia is one of five teams from the SEC to make the playoff.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch celebrates his 13-yard touchdown reception against Alabama during the fourth quarter in their NCAA football game in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 28-7. (Jason Getz/AJC)
As for who Georgia will play, that will be determined in the first round of the CFP. The Bulldogs will take on the winner of No. 6 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 11 seed Tulane, set for 3:30 p.m. in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Dec. 20.
Georgia is one of five teams from the SEC to make the playoff, along with Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama. Those five teams to make it are the most from any one conference this season.
Georgia is the only SEC team to make the 12-team playoff in back-to-back seasons. Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon all accomplished the feat out of the Big Ten.
It’s the fifth time in 10 seasons that Georgia has made the playoff under Kirby Smart.
“All the credit goes to the players who have had a very long, tough, hard season,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Saturday. “The kids in our program buy into hard. I appreciate their toughness in the way they do things. That pays off in the long run. To win back-to-back SEC championships, it’s every kid in this footprint’s dream, and an honor to be at Georgia and to be the head coach here and win games like this.”
Because of Saturday’s win, Georgia clinched a berth in the College Football Playoff as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions. The Bulldogs were joined by Indiana, Texas Tech, Tulane and James Madison in that regard.
Being a top-four seed gave the Bulldogs a first-round bye, along with Indiana, Ohio State and Texas Tech.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.