Atlanta Braves Dale Murphy again not elected to Hall of Fame Received only six of the necessary 12 votes from 16-person baseball committee for election to Cooperstown. Former Brave Dale Murphy has remained a part of the Atlanta community and is beloved both inside and outside of the Braves' fan base, but yet again he did not earn enough votes to get into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Beloved former Brave Dale Murphy again didn’t garner enough votes in his bid to make the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Murphy received six votes from the 16-person Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. He needed 12. The committee voted to induct just one of the eight eligible former players, Jeff Kent.

This continues Murphy's frustrating trek in trying to earn enough support to get him elected to Cooperstown. Murphy, 69, is one of the most adored figures in Braves history. A sizable contingent of baseball fans and analysts have long argued Murphy's case. A seven-time All-Star, Murphy won consecutive MVPs in 1982-83 (only 14 players have done so), earned five Gold Glove awards (1982-86), four Silver Slugger awards (1982-86) and the Roberto Clemente Award (1988). The center fielder twice led the National League in home runs (1984-85). He twice paced the Senior Circuit in RBIs (1982, 1983) and slugging percentage (1983-84). In 1985, he also led MLB in runs scored (118) and walks (90). He hit 398 total homers — sixth in NL history among right-handed hitters — and had 2,111 hits and 1,266 RBIs. Murphy didn't miss a game from 1982 through 1985. He played in at least 153 games every year from 1982 through 1991. Beyond his two MVP wins, he finished in the top 12 of MVP voting four other times.

Overall, Murphy hit .268/.351/.478 across 15 seasons with the Braves from 1976 to 1990. He finished his career with the Phillies (1990-92) and Rockies (1993). His later years were mired in injuries and resulted in a statistical drop-off, which led to his debated Hall candidacy (Murphy was worth 1.8 bWAR across his age 33-37 seasons after accruing 45.5 bWAR from age 24 through 32).

His overall career didn't get him enough support on the writers' Hall of Fame ballot. He first appeared on the writers' ballot in 1999 and remained for 15 years, never generating much momentum (his most support came during his second year on the ballot). His case shifted to the Modern Baseball Era ballot, where his case has still struggled to gain momentum. There have been plenty of Murphy lobbyists through the years, be that those associated with the Braves, historians who favor his case or just fanatics who appreciated his career (like those driving the Murphy To The Hall campaign). Murphy, who played in front of the nation on TBS, was among the sport's faces in the 1980s. He captured fans' hearts during that era. Murphy embodies the Atlanta Braves. He's synonymous with what was an otherwise difficult time before the team's rise in the early 1990s. Murphy was a bright spot on many poor Braves teams, and the franchise reached the postseason just once during his tenure (1982). Murphy has remained a pillar with the franchise and community. He's admired as much for his character as his play. But his wait to potentially join baseball's immortality persists. Candidates needed to garner at least 75% of the ballots cast by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball ERA committee (12 votes). Murphy and Kent were joined by six other eligible candidates: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Carlos Delgado, Don Mattingly, Gary Sheffield and Fernando Valenzuela.