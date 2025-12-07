GHSA football state championships 2025: Full schedule, matchups

Carver-Columbus is back in the state championship this year, facing Hapeville Charter. All but one of the Georgia state championship matchups are set, and all are scheduled for Dec. 15-17 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz/AJC)

While the 5A semifinals have been delayed to Dec. 11, the rest of the state title matchups are set.

The 2025 Georgia high school football state championship games are set for Dec. 15-17 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

All games will be broadcast by Georgia Public Broadcasting and will be available on livestream via the NFHS Network.

Below is the full GHSA tackle football state championships schedule.

Monday, Dec. 15

3:30 p.m. — Class A Division II

Bowdon vs. Lincoln County

7 p.m. — Class 4A

Benedictine vs. Creekside

Tuesday, Dec. 16