GHSA football state championships 2025: Full schedule, matchups

All but one of the state title matchups are set as the 5A semifinals were delayed.
Carver-Columbus is back in the state championship this year, facing Hapeville Charter. All but one of the Georgia state championship matchups are set, and all are scheduled for Dec. 15-17 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The 2025 Georgia high school football state championship games are set for Dec. 15-17 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While the 5A semifinals have been delayed to Dec. 11, the rest of the state title matchups are set.

All games will be broadcast by Georgia Public Broadcasting and will be available on livestream via the NFHS Network.

Below is the full GHSA tackle football state championships schedule.

Monday, Dec. 15

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Wednesday, Dec. 17

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

