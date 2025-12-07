GHSA football state championships 2025: Full schedule, matchups

The 2025 Georgia high school football state championship games are set for Dec. 15-17 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
While the 5A semifinals have been delayed to Dec. 11, the rest of the state title matchups are set.
All games will be broadcast by Georgia Public Broadcasting and will be available on livestream via the NFHS Network.
Below is the full GHSA tackle football state championships schedule.