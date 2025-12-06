World Cup 2026

Spain highlights Atlanta’s World Cup matches

Bulgaria's Atanas Chernev, center, scores an own goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Bulgaria's Atanas Chernev, center, scores an own goal during the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Spain and Bulgaria in Valladolid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By
51 minutes ago

Atlanta’s first World Cup matches will feature Spain playing two group-stage games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to the schedule released by FIFA on Saturday.

What on Friday featured numerous interesting possibilities that included Spain, Brazil and Portugal for the five group-stage matches that will be played in the city next summer turned into a rather deflating reveal because only Spain was selected, combined with several lesser-quality national teams and early start times determined by FIFA.

Spain, the 2010 champs with a roster that features Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Pedri, are the far-and-away highlight. Spain could end up playing as many as five matches in Atlanta, depending upon how it finishes in Group H and how far it advances in the knockout rounds.

Spain, at No. 1, is the highest ranked team that will play in Atlanta. Morocco, No. 11, is the next highest. Morocco became the first African country to reach the tournament semifinals in Qatar in 2022. Denmark, if it wins its playoff, would be third highest at No. 21, followed by No. 44 Czechia, No. 50 Uzbekistan, No. 56 DR Congo, No. 59 Ireland, No. 60 Saudi Arabia, No. 65 North Macedonia, No. 68 Cape Verde, No. 70 Jamaica, No. 84 Haiti and No. 149 New Caledonia.

Cape Verde and Uzbekistan will make their World Cup debuts, as could North Macedonia and New Caledonia. Congo hasn’t qualified since 1974. It will be interesting to see how many supporters those countries, along with South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Haiti will bring.

By contrast, Dallas will host in its group-stage matches Argentina, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Japan and Austria. All are ranked No. 24 or higher with large groups of passionate traveling supporters.

Atlanta’s best bet for sold-out matches likely will be if one of the European countries wins the playoff to face South Africa, and for Jamaica to win its playoff to face Uzbekistan.

The qualifying playoffs are scheduled to start March 26 and end March 31.

The tournament will start with Mexico hosting South Africa on June 11 at Azteca Stadium. The championship match is scheduled to be played July 19 in East Rutherford, N.J.

The U.S. team will play Paraguay at 9 p.m. EDT June 12 in Los Angeles, followed by Australia at 3 p.m. EDT June 19 in Seattle, and ending its group stage against a playoff winner at 10 p.m. EDT June 25 in Los Angeles.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

Uruguay US Soccer

World Cup analysis: Winners and losers

1h ago

Getting to know the World Cup teams

U.S. gets good World Cup draw; Atlanta gets great possibilities

Keep Reading

World Cup group matches I’d like to watch in Atlanta

U.S. gets good World Cup draw; Atlanta gets great possibilities

How the draw will work for the 2026 World Cup

Featured

US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-POLLWORKERS-ABA
OPINION

The 2020 election interference case is gone, but it can’t be forgotten

Officials to install opioid reversal kits in Georgia’s public schools

Odom-led comeback nets Conference USA championship for Kennesaw State