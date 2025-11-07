A.M. ATL: Ew, gross

Morning, y’all! Hope you enjoyed the gorgeous weather this week because it’s about to get frigid. An arctic blast will bring the cold to metro Atlanta next week, and the Georgia mountains may even see flurries. Isn’t it a little early for the devil’s dandruff? Yes, it is.
Let’s get to it.
WHY’S THE WATER WEIRD?
Mmm, delicious delicious algae.
Well, I wish I had known this before making my husband change our water filters. If your tap water has been tasting a little mineral-y, like it was filtered through a moldy log, don’t worry. It’s still safe to drink — it just has some seasonal flavor.
The earthy taste is because of the slow autumn churning of Lake Lanier, the region’s most important source of water.
Two compounds build up in the water that humans are extremely sensitive to. They likely come from algae growing near a lake’s surface or bacteria in the sediment deep below.
In cooler weather, the top of the lake cools, and the fragrant compounds chilling on the surface sink, mixing with the rest of the water.
Again, it’s still safe to drink. But now we know what they were singing about in “Blue Yodel No. 1”:
I’m going where the water tastes like cherry wine
Because this Georgia water tastes like turpentine.
Leaders were supposed to issue new plans for the controversial Fulton County jail.
Last year, a federal investigation found conditions at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail “abhorrent” and unconstitutional, leading to a three-way agreement this January among the U.S. Department of Justice, Fulton County and Sheriff Patrick Labat. The legally binding agreement required the county and sheriff’s office to create an “implementation plan” within 30 days to set a schedule for policy changes andtrainings.
Nine months later, that “implementation plan” is still in the works.
No one from the county or the sheriff’s office responded to the AJC’s questions about the missed deadline or any future plans.
Per the agreement, officials have to develop new policies and procedures for medical and mental health care, environmental health and nutrition, and other areas of concern.
The county and sheriff’s office also faced deadlines to complete a classification and housing plan, staffing analysis, contraband plan and gang violence prevention plan.
The County Commission recently approved a $1.2 billion jail maintenance plan, but criminal justice advocates say it doesn’t address the issues specifically laid out in the consent decree.
Unlike criminal cases, people facing civil cases are not constitutionally entitled to legal representation. This creates what is known as the “civil justice gap,” when low-income people or those who live in remote areas can’t hire a lawyer.
It’s a big problem in Georgia, but a committee of judges, lawyers and court staff put together ideas that could overhaul the state’s legal aid structure. Here are some current and proposed solutions:
Currently, court staff sometimes hold legal clinics where residents can consult with volunteer attorneys.
Some states allow specially trained nonlawyers to perform limited legal services for self-represented litigants. The committee thinks it could work here, too.
The committee proposed Georgia’s 34,500 active attorneys should receive credit toward mandatory legal education when they do volunteer work, increasing incentives for pro bono efforts.
Did you know? Nearly 30,000 Georgians live in counties without an attorney, according to data from the State Bar of Georgia.
The Atlanta Constitution front page on Nov. 7, 1919.
Burned to Death in Great Hotel Blaze. Old Stag Hotel Gutted By Fire Early Friday. A few minutes after the blaze broke out the windows of the hotel were crowded with frightened guests, the majority of them young and good-looking women.
Well, thank goodness for that detail! No uggos at this hotel. I shudder to think what this reporter would write about the Triangle Shirtwaist Disaster.
ONE MORE THING
When I lived in Syracuse, we’d get occasional notices about “high turbidity” in our water, which meant it came out of the tap like diluted milk. That was also safe to drink, apparently. I’m still here, so it must have been. At some point, I guess we all stop being persnickety about such things and accept our daily ingested cocktail of microplastics, airborne feces particles, algal water, potentially toxic food additives and tiny bugs. L’Chaim!
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
