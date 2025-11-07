News A.M. ATL: Ew, gross Plus: Jail update, weekend plans

Morning, y’all! Hope you enjoyed the gorgeous weather this week because it’s about to get frigid. An arctic blast will bring the cold to metro Atlanta next week, and the Georgia mountains may even see flurries. Isn’t it a little early for the devil’s dandruff? Yes, it is. Let’s get to it.

WHY’S THE WATER WEIRD? Mmm, delicious delicious algae. Well, I wish I had known this before making my husband change our water filters. If your tap water has been tasting a little mineral-y, like it was filtered through a moldy log, don’t worry. It’s still safe to drink — it just has some seasonal flavor. The earthy taste is because of the slow autumn churning of Lake Lanier, the region’s most important source of water.

Two compounds build up in the water that humans are extremely sensitive to. They likely come from algae growing near a lake’s surface or bacteria in the sediment deep below.

In cooler weather, the top of the lake cools, and the fragrant compounds chilling on the surface sink, mixing with the rest of the water. Again, it’s still safe to drink. But now we know what they were singing about in “Blue Yodel No. 1”:

I’m going where the water tastes like cherry wine

Because this Georgia water tastes like turpentine. 🔎 READ MORE: The chemical and physical processes that funk up the flavor Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. FULTON COUNTY JAIL PLANS LONG OVERDUE Leaders were supposed to issue new plans for the controversial Fulton County jail. Last year, a federal investigation found conditions at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail “abhorrent” and unconstitutional, leading to a three-way agreement this January among the U.S. Department of Justice, Fulton County and Sheriff Patrick Labat. The legally binding agreement required the county and sheriff’s office to create an “implementation plan” within 30 days to set a schedule for policy changes and trainings.

Nine months later, that “implementation plan” is still in the works. No one from the county or the sheriff’s office responded to the AJC’s questions about the missed deadline or any future plans.

Per the agreement, officials have to develop new policies and procedures for medical and mental health care, environmental health and nutrition, and other areas of concern.

The county and sheriff’s office also faced deadlines to complete a classification and housing plan, staffing analysis, contraband plan and gang violence prevention plan.

The County Commission recently approved a $1.2 billion jail maintenance plan, but criminal justice advocates say it doesn’t address the issues specifically laid out in the consent decree. 🔎 READ MORE: Monitors for the agreement say things need to speed up EXPERTS MULL BIG LEGAL AID CHANGES Unlike criminal cases, people facing civil cases are not constitutionally entitled to legal representation. This creates what is known as the “civil justice gap,” when low-income people or those who live in remote areas can’t hire a lawyer. It’s a big problem in Georgia, but a committee of judges, lawyers and court staff put together ideas that could overhaul the state’s legal aid structure. Here are some current and proposed solutions:

Currently, court staff sometimes hold legal clinics where residents can consult with volunteer attorneys.

Some states allow specially trained nonlawyers to perform limited legal services for self-represented litigants. The committee thinks it could work here, too.

The committee proposed Georgia’s 34,500 active attorneys should receive credit toward mandatory legal education when they do volunteer work, increasing incentives for pro bono efforts. Did you know? Nearly 30,000 Georgians live in counties without an attorney, according to data from the State Bar of Georgia. 🔎 READ MORE: How legal minds want to make these ideas a reality MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ✈️ Air travel is going to be a bear this weekend as the FAA slashes flights because of understaffing and other shutdown woes. Here’s what you need to know if you’re braving the flight. 🫏 Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t seek reelection, concluding nearly 40 years as a powerful Democratic figurehead in the chamber.

🗳️ Several local elections in Georgia are heading to runoffs. Here’s a list. 🏗️ A developer is planning a 1.7 million-square-foot industrial park in South Fulton. With that footprint, it would have more floor space than Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall. 🍎 With SNAP still off the table, Georgia food banks, charities, places of worship and other groups are pitching in to feed their neighbors. You can get involved, too. WEEKEND PLANS It's a great weekend to thank a veteran. We only have a few weekends until the holiday season overwhelms everyone’s social calendars. Will you spend it going out or vegging out? Equally valid paths.

🇺🇸 The 44th Annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade: Led by the 116th Army Band, this year’s parade theme is “Honoring Women in Uniform.” 🌶️ Chomp & Stomp: This Cabbagetown favorite has chili cook-off samples and a 5K. Hopefully not in that order. 🔮 Bellpoint Gem Show: If you see me there, don’t bother me. I’ll be trying to connect with a new crystal orb. 🏍️ Suwanee Classic Car & Bike Show: Proceeds from the looky-loo benefit Happyfeat, a nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities. 🎉 More weekend ideas: Plenty of great Veterans Day gatherings, plus early Christmas events.

Sadly, “never drive again, retreat forever into the wild” isn’t a feasible option. Slice me open and see what colors I bleed. - Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, on rumors he's being targeted for other coaching jobs Didn’t know you were an emo fan, Brent! As always, he had a lot of interesting things to say. ON THIS DATE Nov. 7, 1919 The Atlanta Constitution front page on Nov. 7, 1919. Burned to Death in Great Hotel Blaze. Old Stag Hotel Gutted By Fire Early Friday. A few minutes after the blaze broke out the windows of the hotel were crowded with frightened guests, the majority of them young and good-looking women.