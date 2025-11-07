Business Flight affected by FAA cuts? Here’s what to do. Several airlines are allowing broad flexibility for travelers to change their plans without penalty. Travelers are departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Atlanta is one of the airports where the FAA will cut flights because of the shutdown, and airports are experiencing a shortage of air traffic controllers. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

All major airlines are complying with the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s directive to reduce flights at 40 major U.S. airports starting Friday. Officials say the move is to alleviate pressure on the country’s air traffic controllers during the government shutdown. International flights are exempted.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International is the busiest airport in the world. As a major hub, it is on the list of airports affected — and will also likely see a ripple effect of cancellations and delays elsewhere. RELATED Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown Here’s what major airlines serving Atlanta are saying about the cuts: Delta Air Lines In a statement, Atlanta-based Delta said it would comply with the cuts but “expects to operate the vast majority of our flights as scheduled, including all long-haul international service.” The company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it will make cancellations a day in advance, as it does during winter storm events to give customers warning. It intends to keep access open to all its markets, though frequency may be affected.

Delta and its subsidiaries make up about 80% of Atlanta traffic.

The airline is allowing customers of all fare levels the flexibility to change or cancel their flights without penalty for travel between Nov. 7-9, even if their flight wasn’t directly impacted. Frontier Airlines Frontier, the second-largest airline in Atlanta with less than 6% of total flights, said it also expects “most” flights to operate on schedule. It’s offering systemwide to change or cancel flights to all travelers between Nov. 6-12, even those whose flights haven’t been canceled. Southwest Airlines Southwest, Atlanta’s No. 3 carrier, said it would notify customers of affected flights as soon as possible and rebook them automatically in most cases and offer refunds if the rebooked itinerary doesn’t work. United Airlines United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the carrier’s international long-haul and hub-to-hub flights will not be impacted, and confirmed all customers at all fare levels are eligible for refunds during this time period.