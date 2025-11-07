Flight affected by FAA cuts? Here’s what to do.

Several airlines are allowing broad flexibility for travelers to change their plans without penalty.
Travelers are departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Atlanta is one of the airports where the FAA will cut flights because of the shutdown, and airports are experiencing a shortage of air traffic controllers. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
All major airlines are complying with the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s directive to reduce flights at 40 major U.S. airports starting Friday.
Officials say the move is to alleviate pressure on the country’s air traffic controllers during the government shutdown. International flights are exempted.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International is the busiest airport in the world. As a major hub, it is on the list of airports affected — and will also likely see a ripple effect of cancellations and delays elsewhere.
Here’s what major airlines serving Atlanta are saying about the cuts:
Delta Air Lines
In a statement, Atlanta-based Delta said it would comply with the cuts but “expects to operate the vast majority of our flights as scheduled, including all long-haul international service.”
The company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it will make cancellations a day in advance, as it does during winter storm events to give customers warning. It intends to keep access open to all its markets, though frequency may be affected.
Delta and its subsidiaries make up about 80% of Atlanta traffic.
Frontier, the second-largest airline in Atlanta with less than 6% of total flights, said it also expects “most” flights to operate on schedule.
It’s offering systemwide to change or cancel flights to all travelers between Nov. 6-12, even those whose flights haven’t been canceled.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest, Atlanta’s No. 3 carrier, said it would notify customers of affected flights as soon as possible and rebook them automatically in most cases and offer refunds if the rebooked itinerary doesn’t work.
United Airlines
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the carrier’s international long-haul and hub-to-hub flights will not be impacted, and confirmed all customers at all fare levels are eligible for refunds during this time period.
The carrier will focus its cuts on “regional flying and domestic mainline flights” not between hubs to “maintain the integrity of our network,” he said.
American Airlines
American Airlines said it expects the “vast majority of our customers’ travel will be unaffected” and said it would reach out to those who are impacted.
Customers with canceled flights and those who “choose not to travel will be able to change their flight or request a refund without any penalty.”
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
