Business Developer plans industrial park near Atlanta larger than Lenox Square mall Developer expects to build 1.7 million square feet of new industrial space in South Fulton. Bridge Logistics Properties filed state paperwork in November 2025 to build a large industrial park in the city of South Fulton. Pictured is a different distribution center owned by the same developer in McDonough. (Courtesy of Bridge Logistics Properties)

A national developer’s bullish outlook on the Atlanta industrial market could result in one of the region’s largest new warehouse projects. Bridge Logistics Properties requested a state infrastructure review Wednesday for a planned 1.7 million square foot industrial park in city of South Fulton. The warehouse project, which is in preliminary planning stages, would include more floor space than Lenox Square mall in Buckhead.

The project site’s parcels are currently zoned for commercial and residential use and would need the South Fulton City Council to rezone for the industrial project. If approved, BLP estimated it will complete the project by January 2028. Reginald McClendon, the city’s managing director of community development and regulatory affairs, said the rezoning application has not been scheduled. “We will have more information in a few weeks,” he wrote in an email. Atlanta’s market for rentable industrial space has recently slowed down after more than a decade of record growth. RELATED Atlanta’s industrial market is overbuilt. But it’s not time to panic. The region in the second quarter posted its first period of negative net absorption — a measure of whether a sector is growing or shrinking — since 2011, according to real estate services firm CBRE. It rebounded into the green for the third quarter.

Atlanta’s nation-leading data center market, a niche segment of industrial space designed to house computer servers, has similarly seen its construction figures balloon over the past two years. But while demand for computer storage space has yet to skip a beat, the same can’t be said for logistics warehouses and rentable manufacturing space. The region’s industrial vacancy rate has increased to 9%, more than double what it was in 2022, according to CBRE. RELATED Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed. Real estate experts credit the downward turn, even if brief, to economic uncertainty and trade wars that gave industrial tenants pause before signing leases. It’s also taking time for tenants to lease up all of the new warehouses built around metro Atlanta in recent years, which has slowed down the number of new projects. BLP, however, is cutting against that trend. And it’s been aggressive in expanding its Atlanta area portfolio. BLP bought this 760,000-square-foot distribution center at 201 Greenwood Ct. in McDonough. (Courtesy of Bridge Logistics Properties)