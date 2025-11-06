Metro Atlanta Several local elections across metro Atlanta are headed to runoffs Some mayoral, council and school board races will be decided Dec. 2. Candidates’ supporters are seen holding signs outside the Wolf Creek Library on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, on Election Day in Atlanta. Across the state, runoff elections will be held Dec. 2. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Several local elections in metro Atlanta appear to be headed for runoffs, including some of the contests for the city council and school board in Georgia’s capital city. The mayoral contests in South Fulton, Sandy Springs and Roswell are among those expected to be decided in runoffs.

Across the state, runoff elections will be held Dec. 2 between the top two candidates in races where no one captured the majority of votes. RELATED By the numbers: Here’s who voted in this week’s election Early voting for those runoffs must start Nov. 24 and is only required to last for three days, said Robert Sinners, a spokesperson for the Georgia secretary of state’s office. Municipalities in Fulton County will have early voting Nov. 22-26, according to county spokesperson Jessica Corbitt. Political strategist Brian Robinson said runoff elections typically are low-turnout affairs, for reasons including that many people don’t know they are happening. So candidates must reach out to the “die hard” voters who are likely to show up at the polls, he said.

“The personal touch matters, the door knocks,” Robinson said. “You’ve got to be able to identify your voters and pound them with messaging.”

RELATED Keisha Lance Bottoms, Burt Jones lead in Georgia governor’s race Robinson added that voters who supported candidates who failed to make a runoff often don’t turn out to choose between those who did. In the city of Atlanta, all 12 City Council incumbents who ran for reelection appeared to win their races Tuesday, while races for two open seats were headed for runoffs, according to unofficial results. In District 7, Thomas Worthy and Thad Flowers appear headed to a runoff. Worthy is chief public policy officer at Piedmont Healthcare and a MARTA board member. Flowers is a public affairs specialist for engineering company Atkins Realis and former chief of staff for Atlanta City Council. RELATED Fox 5 alum Randy Travis on his City Council win: ‘Better than any Emmy’ In District 11, unofficial results showed Wayne Martin and Nate Jester headed for a runoff. Martin is a former community coordinator for an at-large City Council post and has served in leadership roles at the Atlanta Housing Authority and Atlanta Public Schools. His platforms include more initiatives for seniors, expanded MARTA access, better Beltline connectivity and infrastructure improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

Jester is a U.S. Marine veteran and Harvard law graduate who founded the real estate firm Cascade Centennial, which builds affordable homes and community service facilities. His platform emphasizes affordable housing, investment in local businesses and youth and senior services. Also in the city of Atlanta, three school board races were headed to runoffs. RELATED Government shutdown is now the longest ever. Here’s how it’s affecting the state. In District 2, Marlissa Crawford, a mother of two APS graduates and a current student, will face off against Tony Mitchell, a Mozley Park resident whose campaign platform includes increasing early education opportunities and expanded access to dual enrollment and Advanced Placement programs. In District 6, incumbent Tolton R. Pace faces a runoff against school counselor Patreece Hutcherson. The at-large District 8 seat race pits educator Kaycee Brock, whose campaign is focused on improving reading proficiency, against Royce Mann, a 23-year-old APS graduate whose poem “White Boy Privilege” became a viral hit in 2016.