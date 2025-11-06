Weekend Predictions Weekend Predictions: Falcons, Georgia hit road, only one returns with win Plus, picks for Kennesaw State, Georgia State and more from college football and the NFL. Mississippi State fans love their cowbells at football games. Will Georgia silence them on Saturday? (Dawgnation)

Weekend Predictions is stuck on mediocre. After 10 weeks of picking games against the spread, my record is barely above water. I refuse to sink, but things aren’t going swimmingly. It could be worse. I’m traveling 9,400 miles round trip to watch a game, not lose one.

RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: Grace for Morris, Robinson? Falcons (+6½) vs. Colts (Berlin) It’s cruel of the NFL to send the Falcons (3-5) to Europe again. People over there might start rooting for them. America should be exporting joy, not bitter disappointment. The Jaguars have played in Europe more than any other NFL team, but no one expects anything from them. The Falcons do just enough to get their fans excited before crushing their dreams. The Falcons have lost three games in a row. They are on their third kicker of the season. They likely will start two backup offensive linemen in this game, and maybe three. On the bright side, this game should be done by noon, so you have the rest of your day to find something better to do. The Colts (7-2) will cover the spread. No. 5 Georgia (-9½) at Mississippi State

Asked about the cowbells at Davis Wade Stadium, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said: “Noise is noise.” He’s wrong. Some noises are worse than others, and Mississippi State’s cowbells are the most annoying sound in football. SEC rules prohibit fans from ringing them once the center is over the ball. Georgia’s Drew Bobo should immediately do that after every play instead of joining the huddle.

Mississippi State’s Bulldogs are the ultimate home underdogs. They covered the spread against three ranked favorites this season: Arizona State, Tennessee and Texas. Mississippi State keeps it close against superior opponents by generating enough big plays to overcome its shaky defense. I like the home Bulldogs to cover in a losing effort against the visitors. Kennesaw State (-9½) at New Mexico State Kennesaw State is bowl eligible in only its second full season of Football Bowl Subdivision football. That’s very exciting because Conference USA has a tie-in with the Hawaii Bowl and, should the Owls make it there, the AJC obviously should send someone (me) to cover the game. For now, I’ll settle for the Owls covering as big road favorites this week. They are my pick. Georgia State (+7½) at Coastal Carolina Georgia State last played Oct. 23. I suppose oddsmakers believe the Panthers got a lot better during that time because this line makes little sense to me. Georgia State (0-4 in the Sun Belt) has lost four consecutive games while surrendering 38-plus points in the past three. Coastal Carolina (4-1) is on a three-game win streak. I’m backing the Chanticleers.

RELATED Gary Stokan: Georgia’s playoff path possibly peachy Other college games of interest No. 3 Texas A&M (-7) at No. 22 Missouri Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is rumored to be a candidate for the Penn State job. Elko ripped media for the reports and said it was a “waste of brain space to spend any time talking or thinking about any of that stupidity.” That’s rich coming from Elko, who left Duke for College Station days after he said he was staying. I like Mizzou as the home ‘dog. LSU (+10) at No. 4 Alabama LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal found time between shooting TV commercials to start a rumor about the school’s coaching search. “I heard through the grapevine that they were having conversations with Nick Saban,” O’Neal told Us Weekly. Acting LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry quickly debunked the gossip. Too bad, because it would be a coup to hire a 74-year-old coach who retired because he couldn’t stack his roster anymore. I’m taking LSU and the points. Wake Forest (+6½) at No. 14 Virginia

If the Cavaliers lose this game, then it’s possible that four ACC teams could finish with one league loss. I’m rooting for that outcome so that the league goes to the seventh tiebreaker to decide the two teams for the championship game: a draw by the commissioner. I’m picturing James Phillips picking pieces of paper out of an ACC hat on live television as the four coaches crowd around him. Virginia has been lucky all season, but I’ve lost faith in Wake Forest. The Cavaliers are the pick. Auburn (+6½) at No. 16 Vanderbilt James Franklin is the favorite to become the next Auburn coach, according to SportsLine oddsmakers with nothing to lose (Pro tip: Never trust odds posted by someone who doesn’t take bets on them). Like Hugh Freeze, Franklin has some baggage but at least he’s had success at a power-conference program recently. Auburn interim coach DJ Durkin said he’s sticking with Ashton Daniels as the starting quarterback. I don’t like that decision, so I’ll take Vandy and give the points. Florida State (+2½) at Clemson After Clemson lost at home (again) to Duke on Saturday, coach Dabo Swinney complained about a key pass interference call against his team. Days later, Swinney called for more public accountability for officials who get calls wrong. I’m reminded of the classic ClickHole article: “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point.” The Tigers will cover.