Severe thunderstorms coming through metro Atlanta, but sunny days ahead

A woman with an umbrella crosses Cone Street during light rain on Friday, May 29, 2026. Rainy days should move out of the area by week's end. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The outlook this week suggests metro Atlanta is getting a break after days of storms have left yards soggy and drains clogged, causing some flash flooding on key city arteries.

Metro Atlanta could be seeing its final gusts of stormy weather with a severe thunderstorm risk Monday, as rains are expected to end early this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict a 20% chance of rain during Monday’s commute from the afternoon into the evening. Central Georgia could see gusts of wind up to 60 mph and scattered showers, according to the NWS.

An organized front of storms will move from North Georgia into central Georgia and mix with dry air, which will lessen the potency of the storm as the week wears on, forecasters said.

There is a 60% chance of rainfall in spots of central Georgia on Tuesday. The chance of precipitation drops to near zero for both regions Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS.

Cooler temperatures are expected later in the week despite dwindling rainfall. The Atlanta area should expect warm and humid conditions until Wednesday, according to the NWS, when dry and cool air will pull the temperatures from the mid-80s Monday to the low to mid-70s. Temperatures are expected to rise Friday.