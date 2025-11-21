A.M. ATL: Data dump

Morning, y’all! Friday, Friday — what a beautiful word. Unless you work weekends. Even then, weekend workers have their own personal Fridays, be it a Sunday or whenever. It’s really more of a vibe than a set day. May the spirit of Friday be with you.
Let’s get to it.
IN GEORGIA 2020 ELECTION CASE, AN UPHILL BATTLE FOR THE NEW GUY
You think your workplace politics are dicey? Talk to Pete Skandalakis.
Pete Skandalakis, the veteran prosecutor now in charge of the Georgia 2020 election interference case, has his work cut out for him. The case against President Donald Trump and others is so complex, some legal minds think Skandalakis may not be able to pursue it even if he wanted to.
Some big questions he’d have to answer:
How much of Fulton’s case against the president still stands under the U.S. Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision from 2024.
What from Trump’s alleged criminal conduct could be considered part of his “official” duties as president (thus immune from prosecution), and what’s fair game.
How to factor in policy memos from the U.S. Justice Department saying presidents can’t be charged while in office.
How to handle the divisive, sometimes dangerous political weight of the case.
You know it’s a rough road, no matter what the decision, when a fellow Georgia DA says they “feel bad honestly for Pete and what he’s inherited.”
BRASELTON CHIEF ARRESTED FOR CAMERA-BASED STALKING
Braselton’s police chief resigned Wednesday, just hours before he was arrested on stalking and harassment charges. Michael Steffman is accused of using police cameras to carry out the crimes.
A monthslong investigation into the claims “revealed that Steffman misused the automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
In August, a woman sought a temporary protective order against the chief, saying he used license plate readers to track her whereabouts, called her from various phone numbers and followed her to two locations.
Data from license plate readers are typically used to track wanted suspects or stolen vehicles, and there are a lot of laws about how the information can be used and even how long it can be stored.
You think we would have learned from the Furby craze. (Now I’m imagining an AI Furby. Terrifying!)
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 21, 1950
Atlanta’s first bitter cold ... caused a self-styled California parole violator to surrender ... Ray Chapman of San Jose surrendered to city policemen at the Greyhound bus station. He said it was too cold and he was “just tired of dodging the law.”
Honestly? Relatable.
ONE MORE THING
Before anyone writes me an angry letter about not liking turkeys, it’s more of a healthy mix of respect and fear. Those buggers are mean, big, strong and smart. Have you ever been late to plans because there was a wild turkey on the roof of your car? It’s a lowering experience.
Take care of yourself this weekend!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
