News A.M. ATL: Data dump Plus: Stalking arrest, weekend plans

Morning, y’all! Friday, Friday — what a beautiful word. Unless you work weekends. Even then, weekend workers have their own personal Fridays, be it a Sunday or whenever. It’s really more of a vibe than a set day. May the spirit of Friday be with you. Let’s get to it.

IN GEORGIA 2020 ELECTION CASE, AN UPHILL BATTLE FOR THE NEW GUY You think your workplace politics are dicey? Talk to Pete Skandalakis. Pete Skandalakis, the veteran prosecutor now in charge of the Georgia 2020 election interference case, has his work cut out for him. The case against President Donald Trump and others is so complex, some legal minds think Skandalakis may not be able to pursue it even if he wanted to. Some big questions he’d have to answer: How much of Fulton’s case against the president still stands under the U.S. Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision from 2024.

What from Trump’s alleged criminal conduct could be considered part of his “official” duties as president (thus immune from prosecution), and what’s fair game.

How to factor in policy memos from the U.S. Justice Department saying presidents can’t be charged while in office.

How to handle the divisive, sometimes dangerous political weight of the case.

You know it’s a rough road, no matter what the decision, when a fellow Georgia DA says they “feel bad honestly for Pete and what he’s inherited.”

🔎 READ MORE: Options, outcomes and opinions about this new phase of the case MORE PUBLIC TRANSPARENCY FOR DATA CENTERS Microsoft's Fairwater data center in Fayetteville. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs board set out new rules for how new plans for data centers are evaluated by regional planners. Sounds like scintillating stuff, right? It actually is. Many communities in Georgia have gotten tired of secretive multi-billion-dollar data center proposals, since the complexes can monopolize local power and water supplies.

Like other large economic development projects, data center proposals are often kept under wraps, and info is bound up in nondisclosure agreements.

Through changes to Development of Regional Impact reports, a common step in the development process, people may get to know more about the giant energy gobblers being built around them. 🔎 READ MORE: New rules also end a pause in proposals

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. BRASELTON CHIEF ARRESTED FOR CAMERA-BASED STALKING Braselton’s police chief resigned Wednesday, just hours before he was arrested on stalking and harassment charges. Michael Steffman is accused of using police cameras to carry out the crimes. A monthslong investigation into the claims “revealed that Steffman misused the automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

In August, a woman sought a temporary protective order against the chief, saying he used license plate readers to track her whereabouts, called her from various phone numbers and followed her to two locations.

Data from license plate readers are typically used to track wanted suspects or stolen vehicles, and there are a lot of laws about how the information can be used and even how long it can be stored. 🔎 READ MORE: Information from the case and what happens next MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 💬 The Georgia GOP’s new “special adviser” has liked and posted antisemitic, xenophobic and hateful things online. Brad Barnes, who has described himself on X as “Christ Centered,” also talks a lot about ethnonationalism (our spell check does not like that word) and “mass remigration.”

🚗 The Cumberland autonomous vehicle program in Cobb County is expanding. The self-driving Cumberland Hopper just got a $6.6 million federal grant to complete a 3-mile route connecting Truist Park, Cumberland Mall and other local attractions. WEEKEND PLANS No actual turkeys to chase at the Turkey Chase (a shame; vile birds). Hope you’re ready for holiday merriment, because it’s coming whether you like it or not. 🦃 Acworth Turkey Chase: Rock your favorite turkey-themed haberdashery for this Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race qualifier. 🌲 Georgia Festival of Trees: This annual event benefits antitrafficking programs AND includes a Jimmy Buffett tribute.

ON THIS DATE Nov. 21, 1950 Atlanta’s first bitter cold ... caused a self-styled California parole violator to surrender ... Ray Chapman of San Jose surrendered to city policemen at the Greyhound bus station. He said it was too cold and he was “just tired of dodging the law.” Honestly? Relatable. ONE MORE THING Before anyone writes me an angry letter about not liking turkeys, it’s more of a healthy mix of respect and fear. Those buggers are mean, big, strong and smart. Have you ever been late to plans because there was a wild turkey on the roof of your car? It’s a lowering experience.