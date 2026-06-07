DOJ should not be intimidating Fulton County poll workers and volunteers

We are responding to Fulton seeks to block federal subpoena targeting 2020 election workers, May 5.
As registered voters from Fulton County and beyond, we deeply value the selfless staff and volunteers who facilitate free and fair elections here and across the state.
The effort by the Department of Justice to obtain personal information for these workers and volunteers is shameful.
The DOJ should not be involved in the intimidation of poll workers and the dissemination of disinformation. Propagating the lie that there was fraud in the 2020 elections further weaponizes the DOJ against ordinary citizens.
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We recall the slander of poll workers by former New York Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to further the 2020 election lies. It was wrong when Giuliani did it then, and it is wrong for the DOJ to misuse the legal process now to spread disinformation and endanger the lives of citizens. We call on the DOJ to withdraw its subpoena immediately.
And to the poll workers and volunteers of Fulton County, we want you to know that we appreciate you, and we have your back.
Jon C. Greaves is a member of Election Protectors United of Georgia and is writing on behalf of the organization.
Election Protectors United of Georgia are volunteer community members from a variety of organizations and backgrounds working to ensure that Georgians are able to participate in and help protect free, fair, and democratic elections.
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