DOJ should not be intimidating Fulton County poll workers and volunteers

In this featured letter, the Election Protectors United of Georgia protest the Department of Justice’s involvement in Atlanta area elections.

In this featured letter, the Election Protectors United of Georgia protest the Department of Justice’s involvement in Atlanta area elections.

As registered voters from Fulton County and beyond, we deeply value the selfless staff and volunteers who facilitate free and fair elections here and across the state.

The effort by the Department of Justice to obtain personal information for these workers and volunteers is shameful.

The DOJ should not be involved in the intimidation of poll workers and the dissemination of disinformation. Propagating the lie that there was fraud in the 2020 elections further weaponizes the DOJ against ordinary citizens.

Loading...

We recall the slander of poll workers by former New York Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to further the 2020 election lies. It was wrong when Giuliani did it then, and it is wrong for the DOJ to misuse the legal process now to spread disinformation and endanger the lives of citizens. We call on the DOJ to withdraw its subpoena immediately.