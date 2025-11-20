Cumberland’s autonomous shuttle program to expand

The self-driving Cumberland Hopper debuted in 2023 and operated as a pilot through 2024 with funding from the Cumberland Community Improvement District. It was a test for an eventual three-mile route designed to connect disparate parts of the bustling entertainment and business district.

The autonomous vehicle program piloted in Cobb County’s Cumberland area is set to expand in 2027, this time as part of CobbLinc, the county’s transportation agency.

On Friday, officials will announce they’ve received a $6.6 million federal grant to move forward with the rest of the project. More details are expected to be shared at a news conference then.

The new shuttle network will continue to operate in partnership with Beep, the Florida-based autonomous mobility company that provided the Hopper vehicles. Beep is also partnering with the Atlanta Beltline on a 12-month trial beginning next year that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail in advance of the FIFA World Cup games.

It’s not clear which of Beep’s vehicles will be in use for the new program, but a spokesperson for the Cumberland CID said it will be different from the Hopper, which could carry up to eight people and ran along a dedicated path separate from general traffic. In the Beltline project, Beep plans to use electric Ford cargo vans outfitted with autonomous driving technology. Those vehicles carry up to 10 people and will operate in the roadways alongside other traffic.

The original Cumberland Sweep project called for a three-mile, multimodal pathway with a shuttle, designated bike lanes and a walkway. The plans now call for the expanded shuttle program to operate in mixed traffic on existing public roadways, the spokesperson said.