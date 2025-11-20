Food & Dining A toast to the SS Edmund Fitzgerald Is “ShipwreckTok” dominating your algorithm? Enjoy these sippers while doomscrolling. From left: The Toronto cocktail from Madeira Park (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution); Midnight Bliss at Marietta’s the Third Door (Courtesy of the Third Door/Scion Garcia); and the Ghost Ship at Ticonderoga Club (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Has the wreck of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald flooded your social media feed this month? Online algorithms are deluged with memes, reels and even fall aesthetic suggestions inspired by the wrecked freighter, which sank in Lake Superior 50 years ago this November. The shipwreck, and the haunting 1976 Gordon Lightfoot memorial ballad, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” have generated cultlike interest across today’s social media channels.

The sheer, terrifying power of the largest of the Great Lakes and the mystery of the wreck speaks to primal fear and invites a moment of deep reflection. To honor such a powerful story, a complementary cocktail should be equally evocative — strong, dark, intense and complex. Here are a few recommended drinks to accompany the maritime media moment. Dark ‘n Stormy — Victory Sandwich Bar Consider a Dark ‘n Stormy to mirror the furious weather that tossed the 729-foot freighter. The cocktail was allegedly named by a sailor, just after the First World War, who likened it to a stormy sky at sea. The highball of rum, ginger beer and lime juice is a fusion allegedly enjoyed by seafaring merchants as a cure for seasickness. Whatever the weather, you can sidle up to the bar at both Victory Sandwich locations. 340 Church St., Decatur. 404-377-9300 or 913 Bernina Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1742. vicsandwich.com

Madeira Park’s new Toronto from bar manager Philip Weltner is amplified by fortified wine and a bit of overproof Armagnac. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

Toronto — Madeira Park A bitter and contemplative Toronto is a suitable tribute to the depth of the shipwreck. The wreck rests approximately 535 feet below the surface of Lake Superior. The classic Toronto was traditionally made with Canadian whisky but now usually calls for rye whiskey, maple syrup, bitters and laced with Fernet-Branca for a minty kick. Philip Weltner of Madeira Park makes a deeply autumnal version including local rye from Distillery of Modern Art, overproof Armagnac, Bonal Gentiane-Quina aperitif, Fred Jerbis Fernet and aromatic bitters. “I wanted it to taste like fall smells,” Weltner said, “with the earthy-sweet aroma of decaying leaves.” 640 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2058, madeiraparkatl.com Midnight Bliss at Marietta’s the Third Door is smooth and slushy with a backbone of red wine. (Courtesy of Scion Garcia/the Third Door) Midnight Bliss — The Third Door Superior is the deepest and coldest of all of the Great Lakes. Due to its large size, it creates its own weather, unleashing intense lake-effect snow, hurricane-force winds, dense fog and ice. Marietta’s the Third Door serves a fitting concoction. Blended cabernet sauvignon, mulberry juice and mulled cider syrup are served frozen in Midnight Bliss. 131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370, thethirddoor.net