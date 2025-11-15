15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Experiences include the Atlanta Chili Cook Off and several holiday markets.
Roswell’s annual Christkindlmarket opens for its first weekend from Friday through Sunday with holiday vendors, decorations, authentic food and drink and more. (Courtesy of Christkindlmarket)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
54 minutes ago
Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Holiday markets are in full swing, so you can get a good jump on your shopping while treating yourself to food and drink. You can also sample your way through more than 50 chili vendors and vote for your favorites at the Atlanta Chili Cook Off.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Poetic Kinetics’ “Skyline Frost” is dramatically lit during the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Garden Lights, Holiday Nights continuing on Friday through Sunday as well as other dates. (Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden)
Run, jog or walk through downtown Acworth and along the shores of Lake Acworth in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Tackle Hunger program on the day of the race to receive a race number and T-shirt.
9-10 a.m. Saturday. Timed run (ages 10 and up) $30, untimed fun run (ages 6 and up) $20, Little Pilgrim Trot (age 5 and under) $5 ($10 on race day). 4835 N. Main St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.
More than 30 dealers will have rocks, gemstones, materials and fossils for sale. Beads, jewelry and jewelry-making supplies will also be available, as well as demonstrations of gem and mineral polishing and more. A geode cracking activity will let you select your own and then crack it, and inexpensive grab bags containing rocks, minerals and fossils will be available for kids.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission and parking. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.
Taste samples from more than 50 amateur chefs, restaurants and caterers at the Atlanta Chili Cook Off on Saturday. (Courtesy of Atlanta Chili Cook Off)
Celebrate the holiday season with a lantern parade, tree lighting, dance and music performances, a petting zoo with miniature farm animals, a mini art market, visits with Santa where you can snap your own photo and more.
Celebrate Sandy Springs’ 20th anniversary as a city with a picnic at a continuous shared table. You’re welcome to bring your own lunch, grab something from the Farmers Market or enjoy breakfast and lunch favorites prepared by the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center’s executive chef. Entertainment, a cash bar and an anniversary cake will also be available, and you’re invited to bring a nonperishable food item to donate.
11 a.m. Saturday. Blue Stone Road between Galambos Way and Mount Vernon Road, Roswell. 770-730-5600.
The annual holiday festival, which benefits antitrafficking programs, returns with decorated trees, entertainment including a Jimmy Buffett tribute, vendors, children’s activities including the Pink Pig and more.
Saturday and Sunday, plus additional dates. $16.39-$21.55, $5 for Pink Pig rides. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 678-783-4455.
Watch a tree lighting ceremony and a holiday drone show that lights up the night sky, enjoy festive tunes from area school groups and churches, stop by the kids’ craft tent and food trucks and visit with Santa.