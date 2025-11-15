Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Experiences include the Atlanta Chili Cook Off and several holiday markets. Roswell’s annual Christkindlmarket opens for its first weekend from Friday through Sunday with holiday vendors, decorations, authentic food and drink and more. (Courtesy of Christkindlmarket)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 54 minutes ago link copied

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Holiday markets are in full swing, so you can get a good jump on your shopping while treating yourself to food and drink. You can also sample your way through more than 50 chili vendors and vote for your favorites at the Atlanta Chili Cook Off. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Poetic Kinetics' "Skyline Frost" is dramatically lit during the Atlanta Botanical Garden's Garden Lights, Holiday Nights continuing on Friday through Sunday as well as other dates. (Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden) Garden Lights, Holiday Nights This holiday light display is back for its 15th year with new music and choreography, as well as the tree sculptures from this summer's "Enchanted Trees by Poetic Kinetics." Continuing Friday, through Sunday, plus additional dates. $36.95 and up. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859.

A variety of entertainers perform to holiday music favorites in the nostalgia-filled show. 5 p.m. Sunday. $48.25 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499. “Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!” Gabby, Pandy Paws and other characters from the Netflix show travel to favorite dollhouse locations to rebuild a rainbow. Puppets and a live cast will perform this original story. 6 p.m. Friday. $47.35 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

The Acworth Turkey Chase on Saturday is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. (Courtesy of Acworth Turkey Chase) Acworth Turkey Chase Run, jog or walk through downtown Acworth and along the shores of Lake Acworth in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Tackle Hunger program on the day of the race to receive a race number and T-shirt. 9-10 a.m. Saturday. Timed run (ages 10 and up) $30, untimed fun run (ages 6 and up) $20, Little Pilgrim Trot (age 5 and under) $5 ($10 on race day). 4835 N. Main St., Acworth. 770-917-1234. Mable House Lights the Night

Shop at the Sugar Plum Market, see the Tree Jubilee gallery and watch the tree lighting around 7 p.m. Cookies, candy canes, hot chocolate, carolers and Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be part of the fun. 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Free entry and parking. Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. 770-819-6735. Cobb County Gem & Mineral Society Show More than 30 dealers will have rocks, gemstones, materials and fossils for sale. Beads, jewelry and jewelry-making supplies will also be available, as well as demonstrations of gem and mineral polishing and more. A geode cracking activity will let you select your own and then crack it, and inexpensive grab bags containing rocks, minerals and fossils will be available for kids. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission and parking. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

Taste samples from more than 50 amateur chefs, restaurants and caterers at the Atlanta Chili Cook Off on Saturday. (Courtesy of Atlanta Chili Cook Off) Atlanta Chili Cook Off Sample chili from more than 50 amateur chefs, restaurants and caterers and vote for your favorites. Noon-4 p.m. VIP, 1-4 p.m. general admission. Saturday. $25 and up, free for children 10 and under with the purchase of a tasting spoon by an adult. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Home for the Holidays Designer Showcase

Tour a newly constructed 7,500-square-foot home decorated by 15 interior designers. The event benefits the Atlanta History Center. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $45, with additional charge for optional workshops. 4238 W. Club Lane NE, Atlanta. 404-252-6670. The Village Holiday Celebration Celebrate the holiday season with a lantern parade, tree lighting, dance and music performances, a petting zoo with miniature farm animals, a mini art market, visits with Santa where you can snap your own photo and more. 3-7 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Greater Dunwoody Village area, 1317 Dunwoody Parkway, Dunwoody.

Agrifest 2025 Take part in this science- and nature-based outdoor learning experience with games, competitions with prizes, food and vendors. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060. Roswell Christkindlmarket brings holiday joy this weekend and beyond. (Courtesy of Käthe Wohlfahrt/Roswell Christkindlmarket) Christkindlmarket

Shop the first weekend of Roswell’s Christkindlmarket and enjoy holiday vendors, European-style holiday decorations, authentic food and drinks, crafts, activities and a children’s train. Noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Free admission. Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. 770-330-9852. Celebrate 20 Years of Sandy Springs: Picnic in the Park Celebrate Sandy Springs’ 20th anniversary as a city with a picnic at a continuous shared table. You’re welcome to bring your own lunch, grab something from the Farmers Market or enjoy breakfast and lunch favorites prepared by the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center’s executive chef. Entertainment, a cash bar and an anniversary cake will also be available, and you’re invited to bring a nonperishable food item to donate. 11 a.m. Saturday. Blue Stone Road between Galambos Way and Mount Vernon Road, Roswell. 770-730-5600.

Georgia Festival of Trees The annual holiday festival, which benefits antitrafficking programs, returns with decorated trees, entertainment including a Jimmy Buffett tribute, vendors, children’s activities including the Pink Pig and more. Saturday and Sunday, plus additional dates. $16.39-$21.55, $5 for Pink Pig rides. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 678-783-4455. Holiday Lights and Flight Fest Watch a tree lighting ceremony and a holiday drone show that lights up the night sky, enjoy festive tunes from area school groups and churches, stop by the kids’ craft tent and food trucks and visit with Santa.