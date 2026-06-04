Opinion

Readers write

(Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)
(Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)
40 minutes ago

Beltline rail would be the worst transit investment

I am responding to Ivan Schustak’s May 27 opinion article (“Atlanta Beltline rail is not a threat. Failing to build it is.”) on Beltline rail. As a strong supporter of public transit, I still struggle to imagine a worse transit investment than rail on the Beltline.

No one stuck in traffic on the Downtown Connector is asking for Beltline rail. If built, it would do nothing to reduce local or regional congestion while consuming billions of dollars, valuable political capital and years of public attention.

Several facts should ground this debate:

For a similar cost, MARTA could extend rail from Doraville to Lawrenceville, connecting Georgia’s second-largest county to Atlanta. That project presents a far stronger transportation case. Given these realities, continued focus on Beltline rail risks delaying more practical, fundable transit improvements.

MARK HAMMAD, ATLANTA

Improving public transit a must for Atlanta

It’s time for Atlanta to take its rightful place among America’s great cities. To do that, we need a public transportation system that not only connects surrounding communities to the city but also addresses the “last mile problem” — the challenge of getting riders from MARTA stations to their final destinations.

Public transit will never reach its full potential if it is slower, less reliable or less safe than driving. Convenient shuttle services, improved pedestrian access and other last mile solutions would make MARTA more practical for both residents and visitors.

If Atlanta wants to attract more visitors, reduce traffic congestion and improve mobility throughout the region, expanding and improving public transportation should be a priority.

JAMES WEINSTEIN, ROSWELL

Little difference between Senate runoff candidates

I appreciate the AJC writers reporting on Georgia’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. I often have a hard time choosing between candidates because there is little difference between them.

Both Republican candidates stated they would support spending taxpayer dollars on the ballroom and compensating the Jan. 6 rioters. Easy decision in this race: none of the above.

JAMES M. BECKER, WALESKA

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