Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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Beltline rail would be the worst transit investment I am responding to Ivan Schustak’s May 27 opinion article (“Atlanta Beltline rail is not a threat. Failing to build it is.”) on Beltline rail. As a strong supporter of public transit, I still struggle to imagine a worse transit investment than rail on the Beltline.

No one stuck in traffic on the Downtown Connector is asking for Beltline rail. If built, it would do nothing to reduce local or regional congestion while consuming billions of dollars, valuable political capital and years of public attention. Several facts should ground this debate: The original More MARTA program was estimated at $2.7 billion total in 2019, with Beltline rail representing only one component among roughly a dozen transit projects.

Current estimates for Beltline rail alone range from $3.3 billion to $5.5 billion — more than double the full More MARTA program cost. Based on comparable domestic light-rail projects, future costs are likely to be even higher. Beltline rail has never demonstrated a compelling “need and purpose.” The corridor primarily links low- and medium-density residential areas rather than connecting areas with large numbers of people to major employment centers — the core purpose of effective transit.

For a similar cost, MARTA could extend rail from Doraville to Lawrenceville, connecting Georgia’s second-largest county to Atlanta. That project presents a far stronger transportation case. Given these realities, continued focus on Beltline rail risks delaying more practical, fundable transit improvements.

MARK HAMMAD, ATLANTA Improving public transit a must for Atlanta It’s time for Atlanta to take its rightful place among America’s great cities. To do that, we need a public transportation system that not only connects surrounding communities to the city but also addresses the “last mile problem” — the challenge of getting riders from MARTA stations to their final destinations. Public transit will never reach its full potential if it is slower, less reliable or less safe than driving. Convenient shuttle services, improved pedestrian access and other last mile solutions would make MARTA more practical for both residents and visitors. If Atlanta wants to attract more visitors, reduce traffic congestion and improve mobility throughout the region, expanding and improving public transportation should be a priority.