A.M. ATL: New mystery project

Let’s get to it. AN EVENTFUL YEAR FOR HYUNDAI PLANT Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company, speaks at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant. It’s been a year since Hyundai Motor Co.’s Metaplant opened in Bryan County, Georgia. The massive site is Hyundai’s main hub for expansion in North America, which means international eyes are always paying attention to its goings-on. And boy, has a lot gone on in its first year.

An ugly immigration raid: A high-profile ICE raid at the company’s battery plant in September ejected hundreds of Korean workers and strained business tensions between Georgia and Korea.

A high-profile ICE raid at the company’s battery plant in September ejected hundreds of Korean workers and strained business tensions between Georgia and Korea. A pivot: After President Donald Trump gutted electric vehicle incentives, Hyundai added more focus to hybrid vehicles. However, company leaders say its growth efforts are still on EV models.

Meanwhile, what has the plant actually done for Georgia? Hyundai has to submit twice-yearly reports to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in order to keep up with the unprecedented incentives (about $2 billion) Georgia offered.

In June, Hyundai reported it hired 3,129 workers and invested $5.3 billion so far, according to reports obtained by the AJC.

The AJC has learned the plan includes a new hospital campus with community health clinics.

A person familiar with the TAD proposal called it a “historic investment in addressing health care access disparities.”

Atlanta sorely needs another hospital after the Atlanta Medical Center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, and Atlanta Medical Center-South in the city of East Point both closed.

WOE! MORE BIRD FLU More bird flu has cropped up in Georgia, but you probably don't have to worry. Unless you're a chicken. Or a poultry farmer. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a particularly virulent strain of bird flu, was discovered in a commercial chicken facility in Northwest Georgia's Gordon County.

This is the third avian flu incident at poultry facilities in Georgia, but the first since January.

The risk of human contraction is low, but public health officials say it has the potential to become a pandemic if left unchecked.

Controlling avian flu outbreaks plays havoc with the poultry industry, as entire flocks need to be euthanized when the virus is discovered. That's tough to think about on many levels.

Georgia Tech is still undefeated after beating ACC cousin Syracuse I was on hand to watch the Yellow Jackets usher my alma mater gently into that good night, and let me tell you: The hype on the Georgia Tech campus is real. Bobby Dodd was packed to the rafters with white and gold, homecoming banners depicted all manner of abuse toward Otto the Orange and everyone seemed to be having a great time. I can't even be mad. Enjoy your 8-0, you earned it.

Kindness is a candle in dark times. Heading out into the early morning darkness the other day, Shelby White was surprised to find his front steps lined with burning candles and rose petals. He called out to his wife, Georgia, to show her what some people had laid there during the night — a tribute to his son, Adam, who died in the World Trade Center attack. Together the couple stood there, thinking about what they’ve been through as a family, what the country has been through, and the power of a single act of caring. Kindness is a candle in dark times. Heading out into the early morning darkness the other day, Shelby White was surprised to find his front steps lined with burning candles and rose petals. He called out to his wife, Georgia, to show her what some people had laid there during the night — a tribute to his son, Adam, who died in the World Trade Center attack. Together the couple stood there, thinking about what they’ve been through as a family, what the country has been through, and the power of a single act of caring. At some point, I think everyone discovers the easiest way to feel better about the world is to help someone else, or just make a difference in someone’s day. It’s not magic, but it certainly feels like it sometimes. ONE MORE THING While the banners at the Georgia Tech game were lovely, some of them made the bug too sexy. Why does Buzz have to have bulging biceps and visible quads, while casting a knowing smolder upon his vanquished football enemies? He’s a wasp. Control yourself. Also, nothing compares to this work of art from the Tech-Syracuse meeting in 2023.