A.M. ATL: New mystery project

Plus: Hyundai plant, weightlifting champ
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Happy Monday. When it comes to candy, are you a chocolate person, a gummy person, some secret other thing? Apparently people are buying more fruity candy ahead of Halloween, and younger generations gravitate more toward the colorful, gummy and crunchy stuff than a good old chocolate bar.

Next up in the candy discourse, we’ll figure out which one of you is keeping the Jolly Ranchers industry afloat.

Let’s get to it.

AN EVENTFUL YEAR FOR HYUNDAI PLANT

Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company, speaks at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant.
Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company, speaks at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant.

It’s been a year since Hyundai Motor Co.’s Metaplant opened in Bryan County, Georgia. The massive site is Hyundai’s main hub for expansion in North America, which means international eyes are always paying attention to its goings-on.

And boy, has a lot gone on in its first year.

Meanwhile, what has the plant actually done for Georgia?

🔎 READ MORE: Other ways the Hyundai plant has changed the area

ATLANTA OFFICIALS QUIETLY PLAN A NEW HOSPITAL

An unnamed health facility is on a list of projects the mayor is hoping to help fund through tax districts.
An unnamed health facility is on a list of projects the mayor is hoping to help fund through tax districts.

New mystery project alert. Mayor Andre Dickens recently drew up a list of projects he wants to fund using tax allocation district extensions (TADs), and one of them is an enigma.

A lot of questions remain, like whether money to fund the project will ever materialize, where the hospital will be (a critical detail when thinking about what communities it will serve) and any identities of the forces behind it. Time to start theorizing.

🔎 READ MORE: What happens next for ‘Project Robin’

WOE! MORE BIRD FLU

More bird flu has cropped up in Georgia, but you probably don’t have to worry. Unless you’re a chicken. Or a poultry farmer.

🔎 READ MORE: How farms deal with outbreaks (other than sending chickens to chicken heaven en masse)

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💸 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will dry up on Nov. 1 as the government shutdown continues. The Trump Administration announced it will not tap a $5 billion federal emergency fund to keep money flowing to the federal food aid program.

🚧 RIP to the East Wing of the White House, which has been completely razed for a new ballroom. Here’s a look at some history made there.

💬 Kamala Harris is not ruling out another White House run. “I am not done,” she told the BBC, while speculating that a woman could likely become president in the near future.

✈️ Airport security lines are still much longer than normal in Atlanta because of the shutdown, so prep for any upcoming flights accordingly.

TOCCOA LIFTS UP A STRONGMAN’S LEGACY

Greatness is having people from your hometown appreciate you so much they commission a rad 800-pound sculpture of you.
Greatness is having people from your hometown appreciate you so much they commission a rad 800-pound sculpture of you.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the strongest man in the world was from Toccoa, Georgia.

When you grow up in a small town, to know that somebody got out and became famous, it gives you the idea that anybody can do it, no matter where you're from.

- Toccoa resident Allyson Twilley

🔎 TODAY’S MUST-READ: Anderson shows how greatness grows in small towns

NEWS BITES

Five takeaways from the Falcons’ loss to the Miami Dolphins

None of them are good.

‘Star Wars’-themed burlesque parody called ‘The Empire Strips Back’ opens at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards

This is why puns were invented. (And yes, of course Jabba the Hut makes an appearance.)

Shaq’s customized luxury Range Rover vanished somewhere in Atlanta

Atlanta really loves to humble celebrities and their fancy cars.

Georgia Tech is still undefeated after beating ACC cousin Syracuse

I was on hand to watch the Yellow Jackets usher my alma mater gently into that good night, and let me tell you: The hype on the Georgia Tech campus is real. Bobby Dodd was packed to the rafters with white and gold, homecoming banners depicted all manner of abuse toward Otto the Orange and everyone seemed to be having a great time. I can’t even be mad. Enjoy your 8-0, you earned it.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 27, 2001

Kindness is a candle in dark times. Heading out into the early morning darkness the other day, Shelby White was surprised to find his front steps lined with burning candles and rose petals. He called out to his wife, Georgia, to show her what some people had laid there during the night — a tribute to his son, Adam, who died in the World Trade Center attack. Together the couple stood there, thinking about what they’ve been through as a family, what the country has been through, and the power of a single act of caring.

At some point, I think everyone discovers the easiest way to feel better about the world is to help someone else, or just make a difference in someone’s day. It’s not magic, but it certainly feels like it sometimes.

ONE MORE THING

While the banners at the Georgia Tech game were lovely, some of them made the bug too sexy. Why does Buzz have to have bulging biceps and visible quads, while casting a knowing smolder upon his vanquished football enemies? He’s a wasp. Control yourself.

Also, nothing compares to this work of art from the Tech-Syracuse meeting in 2023.

Inspiring. I think about it at least once a month.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

