Atlanta airport security lines long again amid government shutdown

Main checkpoint wait times started surpassing 40 minutes by about 6 a.m., according to data analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
It’s Day 26 of the federal shutdown. Last Sunday also saw longer wait times than normal because of TSA staffing callouts.
TSA said it had a “small hot spot” related to a personnel shortage at Atlanta on Sunday morning, a TSA spokesperson told the AJC. The team is “dealing with it as best they can.”
“This is not what I would consider severe. We’re managing as best we can.”
The agency expects Sunday to be a busy travel day, with 2.9 million passenger screenings nationwide.
Sunday is one of the highest volume days of the week.
Real-time wait time estimates are available at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s website.
Questions about staffing sent to the AFGE union, which represents Atlanta’s roughly 1,200 TSA officers, were not immediately answered Sunday morning.
Atlanta’s regional air traffic control staffing situation remained normal as of Sunday morning, Dan McCabe, Southern regional vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association union, told the AJC.
