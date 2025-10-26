Atlanta airport security lines long again amid government shutdown

As Transportation Security Administration officers enter another week of working without pay, the effects of the government shutdown appear to once again be hitting the Atlanta airport’s security wait times.

Main checkpoint wait times started surpassing 40 minutes by about 6 a.m., according to data analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It’s Day 26 of the federal shutdown. Last Sunday also saw longer wait times than normal because of TSA staffing callouts.

TSA said it had a “small hot spot” related to a personnel shortage at Atlanta on Sunday morning, a TSA spokesperson told the AJC. The team is “dealing with it as best they can.”

As Transportation Security Administration officers enter another week of working without pay, the effects of the government shutdown appear to once again be hitting the Atlanta airport’s security wait times.

Main checkpoint wait times started surpassing 40 minutes by about 6 a.m., according to data analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It’s Day 26 of the federal shutdown. Last Sunday also saw longer wait times than normal because of TSA staffing callouts.