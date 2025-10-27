Business Cranes, a raid and automobiles: Hyundai’s Georgia plant wraps wild first year With international attention and expansion on the horizon, Hyundai Metaplant’s first anniversary is just a taste of what’s to come. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Justin Taylor for AJC, Corey Bullard for AP, Mike Stewart for AP, Arvin Temkar for AP, Getty, File)

NEW YORK — Hyundai Motor Co.’s top executives spent two hours last month regaling international investors on how the automaker’s innovation will shape the future of transportation around the globe. It took less than a minute before Georgia was mentioned, highlighting how the Korean automaker has planted its growth plans in the Peach State.

This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

A lot has changed in the year since Hyundai started Peach State production. Trump won reelection and started revoking what he called the "EV mandate," gutting incentives for the sector in favor of gas-powered cars. EV sales, despite steadily growing, were lagging industry projections and prompting some automakers to pivot. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America's MetaPros gather around an IONIQ 5 during the start of production celebration. Each MetaPro who attended signed the SUV to celebrate the first saleable vehicle off the line. (Courtesy of HMGMA 2024) Hyundai has altered its plans as well to focus more on hybrid models, but its growth efforts still center on expanding EVs and alternative engine models. "There's always going to be changes in administrations and changes in regulatory (environments)," said Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive. "With Hyundai, what they're doing is they have a plan and they're moving forward with it." Hyundai ranked fourth among automakers in this year's third quarter for new EV sales, according to Cox Automotive data. Hyundai's EV sales, however, grew at the fastest rate among its peers.