Highly contagious bird flu detected at Georgia commercial chicken facility

A highly contagious strain of bird flu — deadly to poultry and wild birds — was confirmed this week in a commercial chicken facility in Northwest Georgia’s Gordon County, the Georgia Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

The virus responsible, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, has ravaged wild birds, commercial poultry and backyard flocks in the U.S. since February 2022, killing more than 182 million birds nationwide. Strains of the virus have also infected mammals, including dairy cattle in many states, but Georgia has not had any confirmed cattle cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the risk to humans from H5N1 is low, but public health officials fear the virus has the potential to morph into a pandemic. In the meantime, it has also caused widespread disruption to poultry, egg and dairy farms in other states.

The Gordon County facility where the virus was detected housed 140,000 chickens in multiple houses, the GDA said. All will be euthanized to contain the spread.

The agency did not identify the company where the case occurred.

The detection is the third in a commercial poultry facility in Georgia this year, but the first since January. Those January cases, which occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Elbert County, led to the neutralization of 175,000 chickens.

Last month, the virus also turned up in a backyard flock in metro Atlanta, and responders culled 45 birds to contain the spread — a mix of turkey, geese and chickens. Georgia has also seen sporadic confirmed cases in wild birds like bald eagles, vultures and species of waterfowl, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The GDA said the Gordon County case was detected after the chicken producer noticed signs of the virus in his flock on Wednesday, Oct. 22. The virus can cause lethargy, loss of appetite, discolored feet and sudden death in affected birds.

On Thursday, the producer reported the symptoms to the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network, the GDA said, and samples were collected that same day. The lab’s testing found bird flu was the culprit, a result that was confirmed by the USDA.

