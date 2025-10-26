Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ matchup vs. Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) reacts after being sacked by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, October 26, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Kirk Cousins starts at QB but Falcons can’t catch a spark on offense; defense struggles against run.

They dominated the Falcons, and cruised to a 34-10 victory on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons had another bad loss, this time to the lowly Miami Dolphins — who entered the game at 1-6, with some really bad losses.

And it wasn’t really that close.

Trying to analyze this Falcons bunch is bringing more questions than answers.

Are the Falcons good, or nah?