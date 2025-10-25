Shaquille O’Neal’s custom Range Rover takes detour, vanishes in Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal never received the car he purchased and had modified. Instead, the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office says it went missing in Atlanta. (AJC 2021)

The NBA legend’s new SUV left Lumpkin County on its way to him. Somewhere in the city, the trail went cold.

The NBA legend’s new SUV left Lumpkin County on its way to him. Somewhere in the city, the trail went cold.

Customizations had been done at a shop off Seven Mile Hill Road just outside of Dahlonega, Jarrard learned. After that, he said O’Neal had no idea where his 2025 Range Rover could have gone.

The NBA legend himself called the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 20 to report that his vehicle had not made it to him, Sheriff Stacy Jarrard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the phone Friday evening.

As Shaquille O’Neal’s new and customized Range Rover made its journey from North Georgia to its final destination, the luxury SUV mysteriously vanished somewhere in Atlanta.

Customizations had been done at a shop off Seven Mile Hill Road just outside of Dahlonega, Jarrard learned. After that, he said O’Neal had no idea where his 2025 Range Rover could have gone.

The NBA legend himself called the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 20 to report that his vehicle had not made it to him, Sheriff Stacy Jarrard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the phone Friday evening.

As Shaquille O’Neal’s new and customized Range Rover made its journey from North Georgia to its final destination, the luxury SUV mysteriously vanished somewhere in Atlanta.

“(Investigators) feel that they have tracked the vehicle down, they have executed some search warrants and they’re hopeful to be making some arrests on this case,” Jarrard said. “(Investigators) feel that they have tracked the vehicle down, they have executed some search warrants and they’re hopeful to be making some arrests on this case,” Jarrard said.

The last known location of the vehicle was somewhere in Atlanta. Jarrard said he isn’t sure if the vehicle was supposed to make a stop there, only that it went missing within city limits.

O’Neal has a home in Henry County but maintains ties to other states.

It made its way within the perimeter after a “legit” towing company picked up the SUV from the shop after modifications to the front seat were made, according to Jarrard. The sheriff said it does not appear that someone within the towing company was a bad actor.