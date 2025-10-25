Metro Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal’s custom Range Rover takes detour, vanishes in Atlanta

The NBA legend’s new SUV left Lumpkin County on its way to him. Somewhere in the city, the trail went cold.
Shaquille O’Neal never received the car he purchased and had modified. Instead, the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office says it went missing in Atlanta. (AJC 2021)
Shaquille O’Neal never received the car he purchased and had modified. Instead, the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office says it went missing in Atlanta. (AJC 2021)
By
1 hour ago

As Shaquille O’Neal’s new and customized Range Rover made its journey from North Georgia to its final destination, the luxury SUV mysteriously vanished somewhere in Atlanta.

The NBA legend himself called the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 20 to report that his vehicle had not made it to him, Sheriff Stacy Jarrard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the phone Friday evening.

Customizations had been done at a shop off Seven Mile Hill Road just outside of Dahlonega, Jarrard learned. After that, he said O’Neal had no idea where his 2025 Range Rover could have gone.

RELATED
Fast facts on Shaquille O’Neal

Details began to quickly unravel as the investigation kicked into gear.

“(Investigators) feel that they have tracked the vehicle down, they have executed some search warrants and they’re hopeful to be making some arrests on this case,” Jarrard said.

The last known location of the vehicle was somewhere in Atlanta. Jarrard said he isn’t sure if the vehicle was supposed to make a stop there, only that it went missing within city limits.

O’Neal has a home in Henry County but maintains ties to other states.

It made its way within the perimeter after a “legit” towing company picked up the SUV from the shop after modifications to the front seat were made, according to Jarrard. The sheriff said it does not appear that someone within the towing company was a bad actor.

RELATED
Clayton County parents charged after baby found discarded in trash bag

“The towing company that picked the vehicle up has been cleared from the investigation,” he explained.

Search warrants are now being executed in the Atlanta area. Jarrard said his agency is working to identify persons of interest.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the business who sold the vehicle to O’Neal.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

i-85 crash

Driver to serve 16 years for 100 mph racing crash that killed 5 teens

Man kills self when Smyrna traffic stop leads to gunfire, police say

Highly contagious bird flu detected at Georgia commercial chicken facility

Keep Reading

Officials ID man killed in I-75 road rage shootout, hit-and-run crash

Witnesses help pull Atlanta officer out of burning patrol vehicle after crash

Man with AR-15 in truck threatened to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport, police say

Featured

Code orange smog in Atlanta

Metro Atlantans sour on housing affordability, pessimism is growing, poll says

DeKalb schools superintendent pleads not guilty to federal charges

See video police say shows ex-PSC candidate Durand take Georgia Power secrets