Arts & Entertainment ‘Star Wars’-themed burlesque parody opens at Pullman Yards in Atlanta “The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody” has returned for a second time and runs until Nov. 16. "The Stormies," the burlesque parody equivalent to the "Star Wars" stormtroopers — pictured performing during a May show in Las Vegas — are part of “The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody," which is running until Nov. 16 at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for "The Empire Strips Back")

The lights dimmed inside Pullman Yards’ Porter Hall on Saturday night as the opening music for “Star Wars” swelled and the film’s iconic yellow scrolling text appeared on a black screen. “A long time ago in a parody far, far away.” it read, setting the tone for the first night of “The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody.”

The touring show — a blend of “Star Wars” spoof, stand-up comedy and burlesque dance numbers — has a 17-night, four-weekend run in Atlanta through Nov. 16. The roughly two-hour performance, with a 15-minute intermission, strings together solo and small-group burlesque numbers, each inspired by “Star Wars” characters and set to a mix of pop music. Princess Leia strips for a cash-spitting R2-D2 to Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Han Solo moonwalks to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” and — perhaps most memorably — an enormous Jabba the Hutt, as wide as the stage, nods his bulbous head to Biggie Smalls’ “Hypnotize” before receiving a lap dance on his sluglike torso from a scantily clad performer swinging a chain. Princess Leia, R2-D2 and many other Star Wars favorites are part of "The Empire Strips Back" — pictured at the Rio Las Vegas in Nevada — running at Atlanta's Pullman Yards until Nov. 16. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for "The Empire Strips Back")

The show’s co-producer, David J. Foster, described the production as “a visual feast” boasting moody lighting, intricate 3D-printed costumes and elaborate stage props.

In one act, Luke Skywalker's landspeeder — his hovercraft from the desert planet Tatooine — appears on stage, where it is seductively washed by a dancer. The dance numbers are eclectic in style — some evoke the classical sensuality of a Parisian cabaret, while others are sharper and more modern, full of aggressive thrashing and plenty of twerking. Between acts, stand-up comic Charlie Wilson serves as emcee, entertaining the crowd with risque jokes and witty improvisations, often heckling audience members. Showgoers might recognize Wilson as the host of the Amazon Prime series "Laugh After Dark." "The Empire Strips Back" — pictured in May at the Rio Las Vegas in Nevada — is playing at Atlanta's Pullman Yards until Nov. 16. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for "The Empire Strips Back") Originally launched in Australia in 2011, "The Empire Strips Back" was created by Australian producer Russall Beattie before being licensed for international touring by the show's current producers, Foster and Neil Gooding. Since then, it has earned a global following with productions in London, Paris, Las Vegas and cities across the U.S., including San Francisco, Portland, Oregon, Seattle and Phoenix.

This year's Atlanta run marks the show's second time in the city; the first, December 2023-January 2024, drew such an enthusiastic response that Foster said he knew he wanted to bring it back. "Atlanta was one of those cities where it did really well," he said. "Of all the places we've toured the show, (Pullman Yards) is probably the most amazing location. It's just such a cool physical space, and those buildings have such a unique vibe." The Atlanta show includes 11 cast performers and seven crew members, a mix of both touring professionals and local talent who auditioned for the show and had just a few weeks to rehearse. Foster said he had no trouble finding an "amazing cast" in Atlanta. "The thing about Atlanta," he said, "is it has such a huge creative population." The audience Saturday night was seemingly as diverse as the city, spanning a wide range of backgrounds, genders and generations.