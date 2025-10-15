A.M. ATL: Affordable-ish housing

Morning, y’all! Our food and dining team asks a bold and brave question: Why doesn’t Atlanta have a signature cocktail? Well, it would have to have peach, of course. Or Coca-Cola. Probably not both. Maybe some bourbon? Peanuts? You know what, I’ll let the experts handle it.
Morning, y’all! Our food and dining team asks a bold and brave question: Why doesn’t Atlanta have a signature cocktail? Well, it would have to have peach, of course. Or Coca-Cola. Probably not both. Maybe some bourbon? Peanuts? You know what, I’ll let the experts handle it.
Let’s get to it.
CONTROVERSIAL GA ICE FACILITY IS TAKING DETAINEES AGAIN
ICE has restarted detainee intake at the Irwin County Detention Center in South Georgia years after the facility was subject to national scrutiny over its standards of gynecological care.
The 1,296-bed facility has a federal government contract to hold immigrant detainees.
All prisoners inside were moved out in 2021 after a 2020 bombshell allegation that doctors at the center performed an unusually high number of hysterectomies on inmates.
That claim was later deemed false by a federal judge, but investigators did find female detainees may have been subjected to “excessive, invasive and often unnecessary” gynecological procedures, with lingering questions about their ability to consent.
ICE hasn’t specified when they’ll start sending detainees again.
A surging number of ICE arrests has led to packed detention facilities and demands from the Trump administration for more space.
The tax and spending bill passed by Republicans earlier this year also set aside $75 billion, with a “b,” for extra ICE funding.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has a $1.3 billion idea to increase affordable housing in the area, but it requires a finicky mechanism that critics say will only make the problem worse.
Dickens’ plan would create 10,000 units of single- and multifamily housing in addition to a 20,000-unit goal set in 2022.
The funding would come from extending the designation of tax allocation districts.
Tax allocation districts are areas where the government can freeze the property tax base and funnel any overflow revenue into specific redevelopment projects. In this case, it would be those thousands of housing units.
It’s a controversial tactic, because critics say it amounts to a “backdoor tax increase” because places in the affected area, like schools, have to raise taxes to make up the difference.
Yes, it’s confusing. But today we learned what tax allocation districts are, and that’s a win.
“Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay ... our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”
“Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay ... our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”
So goes the Department of Homeland Security’s newest airport security screening video, in which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blames Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says it will not display the video, joining a growing list of major airports, including ones in Phoenix, Charlotte and Seattle.
“In keeping with federal and local airport policies, we will not display the recently-distributed video from DHS on airport controlled media,” the airport said in a statement, adding the airport “strives to maintain a neutral and welcoming environment for all travelers.”
Some transportation experts also worry the video violates a federal law that requires federal programs be presented in a nonpartisan fashion.
🌲 A blockbuster timber merger between Florida-based Rayonier and Washington state-based PotlatchDeltic will bring a new corporate headquarters in Atlanta. The deal will also create the state’s largest private landowner.
🌲 A blockbuster timber merger between Florida-based Rayonier and Washington state-based PotlatchDeltic will bring a new corporate headquarters in Atlanta. The deal will also create the state’s largest private landowner.
Artist Alic Brock’s work is featured in the new Old Fourth Ward Intuit office.
What do you mean office buildings are sterile, flavorless purgatories of space? They have lots of expensive art in them!
Fun fact: Atlanta law firms King & Spalding and Arnall Golden Gregory both boast world-class art collections. Literally. They’re among the top 40 corporate art collections in the world, judged by UK-based art consultancy Artelier.
Fun fact: Atlanta law firms King & Spalding and Arnall Golden Gregory both boast world-class art collections. Literally. They’re among the top 40 corporate art collections in the world, judged by UK-based art consultancy Artelier.
I know you’ll never believe this, but big companies don’t buy art just to make their spaces more human and enjoyable to be in. Fine art can be a healthy investment opportunity, and experts say it boosts corporate image.
That being said, companies can also make real value statements by supporting local artists or artistic cultures. Cousins Properties in Atlanta, for instance, has a large collection of Native American artwork. Kilpatrick, an Atlanta-based global law firm, has about 320 different pieces that highlight Georgia talent.
Bing Crosby dies on Madrid golf course. Bing Crosby, whose crooning voice and relaxed humor entertained millions around the world for half a century, died of a heart attack Friday after a round of golf. He was 73. ... “I can’t think of any better way for a golfer who sings for a living to finish the round. I was told Bing had a very good round. I’d like that to be said,” (Crosby’s wife, Kathryn) stated, smiling despite the tears in her eyes.
Bing Crosby dies on Madrid golf course. Bing Crosby, whose crooning voice and relaxed humor entertained millions around the world for half a century, died of a heart attack Friday after a round of golf. He was 73. ... “I can’t think of any better way for a golfer who sings for a living to finish the round. I was told Bing had a very good round. I’d like that to be said,” (Crosby’s wife, Kathryn) stated, smiling despite the tears in her eyes.
There’s something unutterably peaceful about dying after “a very good round” of your favorite sport.
ONE MORE THING
And now, for the thrilling conclusion of the story of two women playing tug-o-war over a bike at a Glens Falls, N.Y., department store in 1964 (check yesterday’s email if you’re lost):
And now, for the thrilling conclusion of the story of two women playing tug-o-war over a bike at a Glens Falls, N.Y., department store in 1964 (check yesterday’s email if you’re lost):
They both got a bike! Per the Oct. 14, 1964 edition of the New York’s Star-Gazette, “Two determined mothers each described by the other half as ‘crazy,’ won a bicycle each ... ‘They’re both crazy,” said [one] husband."
Good for them. And thanks to my colleague Sandi who dug this up!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.