A.M. ATL: Affordable-ish housing

Plus: Reopened ICE facility, TSA video
By
57 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Our food and dining team asks a bold and brave question: Why doesn’t Atlanta have a signature cocktail? Well, it would have to have peach, of course. Or Coca-Cola. Probably not both. Maybe some bourbon? Peanuts? You know what, I’ll let the experts handle it.

Let’s get to it.

CONTROVERSIAL GA ICE FACILITY IS TAKING DETAINEES AGAIN

ICE has restarted detainee intake at the Irwin County Detention Center in South Georgia years after the facility was subject to national scrutiny over its standards of gynecological care.

🔎 READ MORE: Activists are calling on Georgians to rebuke the reopening

CAN DICKENS PULL OFF AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROMISE?

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has a $1.3 billion idea to increase affordable housing in the area, but it requires a finicky mechanism that critics say will only make the problem worse.

Yes, it’s confusing. But today we learned what tax allocation districts are, and that’s a win.

🔎 READ MORE: Why critics say TADs still push out underprivileged residents

ATLANTA AIRPORT WON’T AIR POLITICIZED TSA MESSAGE

Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay ... our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

So goes the Department of Homeland Security’s newest airport security screening video, in which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blames Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

🔎 READ MORE: Shutdown is wearing on airport staff

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 In the last few weeks, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has broken with the GOP on health care funding, the Epstein files and the government shutdown. Voters in her northwest Georgia district are sticking with her through the political evolution.

🏢 One of the largest developments in Atlanta’s Southside is cleared to begin. The $209 million project is called Sandtown Village, a mixed-use community that local leaders hope will attract retailers and other business opportunities.

🌲 A blockbuster timber merger between Florida-based Rayonier and Washington state-based PotlatchDeltic will bring a new corporate headquarters in Atlanta. The deal will also create the state’s largest private landowner.

💰 Who’s raising what in the race for Atlanta City Council president? A good deal of funds are coming from out of state, proof that the race has garnered nationwide attention.

THE WILD WORLD OF CORPORATE ART

Artist Alic Brock's work is featured in the new Old Fourth Ward Intuit office.
Artist Alic Brock’s work is featured in the new Old Fourth Ward Intuit office.

What do you mean office buildings are sterile, flavorless purgatories of space? They have lots of expensive art in them!

Fun fact: Atlanta law firms King & Spalding and Arnall Golden Gregory both boast world-class art collections. Literally. They’re among the top 40 corporate art collections in the world, judged by UK-based art consultancy Artelier.

🖼️ TODAY’S CULTURAL RABBIT HOLE: A look at Atlanta’s corporate art collections

NEWS BITES

R&B singer D’Angelo has died at 51

OK, send invigorating thoughts to your fave because people are going way too quickly.

How a 12-foot Home Depot skeleton became a Halloween icon

Skelly has some great lore in that the people behind his creation thought he was as goofy and cool as we do.

Nationwide drought has curtailed colorful leaf peeping season

Subpar peeping? Eep! No rain leaves leaves un-peepable.

OpenAI partners with Walmart to let users buy products in ChatGPT, furthering chatbot shopping push

I don’t like any of those words together.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 15, 1977

Bing Crosby dies on Madrid golf course. Bing Crosby, whose crooning voice and relaxed humor entertained millions around the world for half a century, died of a heart attack Friday after a round of golf. He was 73. ... “I can’t think of any better way for a golfer who sings for a living to finish the round. I was told Bing had a very good round. I’d like that to be said,” (Crosby’s wife, Kathryn) stated, smiling despite the tears in her eyes.

There’s something unutterably peaceful about dying after “a very good round” of your favorite sport.

ONE MORE THING

And now, for the thrilling conclusion of the story of two women playing tug-o-war over a bike at a Glens Falls, N.Y., department store in 1964 (check yesterday’s email if you’re lost):

They both got a bike! Per the Oct. 14, 1964 edition of the New York’s Star-Gazette, “Two determined mothers each described by the other half as ‘crazy,’ won a bicycle each ... ‘They’re both crazy,” said [one] husband."

Good for them. And thanks to my colleague Sandi who dug this up!

