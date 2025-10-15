News A.M. ATL: Affordable-ish housing Plus: Reopened ICE facility, TSA video

Morning, y'all! Our food and dining team asks a bold and brave question: Why doesn't Atlanta have a signature cocktail? Well, it would have to have peach, of course. Or Coca-Cola. Probably not both. Maybe some bourbon? Peanuts? You know what, I'll let the experts handle it.

CONTROVERSIAL GA ICE FACILITY IS TAKING DETAINEES AGAIN ICE has restarted detainee intake at the Irwin County Detention Center in South Georgia years after the facility was subject to national scrutiny over its standards of gynecological care. The 1,296-bed facility has a federal government contract to hold immigrant detainees.

All prisoners inside were moved out in 2021 after a 2020 bombshell allegation that doctors at the center performed an unusually high number of hysterectomies on inmates.

That claim was later deemed false by a federal judge, but investigators did find female detainees may have been subjected to “excessive, invasive and often unnecessary” gynecological procedures, with lingering questions about their ability to consent.

ICE hasn’t specified when they’ll start sending detainees again.

A surging number of ICE arrests has led to packed detention facilities and demands from the Trump administration for more space.

A surging number of ICE arrests has led to packed detention facilities and demands from the Trump administration for more space.

The tax and spending bill passed by Republicans earlier this year also set aside $75 billion, with a "b," for extra ICE funding.

CAN DICKENS PULL OFF AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROMISE?

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has a $1.3 billion idea to increase affordable housing in the area, but it requires a finicky mechanism that critics say will only make the problem worse. Dickens’ plan would create 10,000 units of single- and multifamily housing in addition to a 20,000-unit goal set in 2022.

The funding would come from extending the designation of tax allocation districts.

Tax allocation districts are areas where the government can freeze the property tax base and funnel any overflow revenue into specific redevelopment projects. In this case, it would be those thousands of housing units.

It's a controversial tactic, because critics say it amounts to a "backdoor tax increase" because places in the affected area, like schools, have to raise taxes to make up the difference. Yes, it's confusing. But today we learned what tax allocation districts are, and that's a win.

ATLANTA AIRPORT WON'T AIR POLITICIZED TSA MESSAGE "Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay ... our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government."

What do you mean office buildings are sterile, flavorless purgatories of space? They have lots of expensive art in them! Fun fact: Atlanta law firms King & Spalding and Arnall Golden Gregory both boast world-class art collections. Literally. They’re among the top 40 corporate art collections in the world, judged by UK-based art consultancy Artelier. Fun fact: Atlanta law firms King & Spalding and Arnall Golden Gregory both boast world-class art collections. Literally. They’re among the top 40 corporate art collections in the world, judged by UK-based art consultancy Artelier. I know you’ll never believe this, but big companies don’t buy art just to make their spaces more human and enjoyable to be in. Fine art can be a healthy investment opportunity, and experts say it boosts corporate image.

That being said, companies can also make real value statements by supporting local artists or artistic cultures. Cousins Properties in Atlanta, for instance, has a large collection of Native American artwork. Kilpatrick, an Atlanta-based global law firm, has about 320 different pieces that highlight Georgia talent. 🖼️ TODAY’S CULTURAL RABBIT HOLE: A look at Atlanta’s corporate art collections 🖼️ TODAY’S CULTURAL RABBIT HOLE: A look at Atlanta’s corporate art collections NEWS BITES R&B singer D’Angelo has died at 51

OK, send invigorating thoughts to your fave because people are going way too quickly. How a 12-foot Home Depot skeleton became a Halloween icon Skelly has some great lore in that the people behind his creation thought he was as goofy and cool as we do. Nationwide drought has curtailed colorful leaf peeping season Subpar peeping? Eep! No rain leaves leaves un-peepable.

OpenAI partners with Walmart to let users buy products in ChatGPT, furthering chatbot shopping push I don’t like any of those words together. ON THIS DATE Oct. 15, 1977 Bing Crosby dies on Madrid golf course. Bing Crosby, whose crooning voice and relaxed humor entertained millions around the world for half a century, died of a heart attack Friday after a round of golf. He was 73. ... “I can’t think of any better way for a golfer who sings for a living to finish the round. I was told Bing had a very good round. I’d like that to be said,” (Crosby’s wife, Kathryn) stated, smiling despite the tears in her eyes. Bing Crosby dies on Madrid golf course. Bing Crosby, whose crooning voice and relaxed humor entertained millions around the world for half a century, died of a heart attack Friday after a round of golf. He was 73. ... “I can’t think of any better way for a golfer who sings for a living to finish the round. I was told Bing had a very good round. I’d like that to be said,” (Crosby’s wife, Kathryn) stated, smiling despite the tears in her eyes.

There's something unutterably peaceful about dying after "a very good round" of your favorite sport. ONE MORE THING And now, for the thrilling conclusion of the story of two women playing tug-o-war over a bike at a Glens Falls, N.Y., department store in 1964 (check yesterday's email if you're lost):

They both got a bike! Per the Oct. 14, 1964 edition of the New York's Star-Gazette, "Two determined mothers each described by the other half as 'crazy,' won a bicycle each ... 'They're both crazy," said [one] husband." Good for them. And thanks to my colleague Sandi who dug this up!