One of South Fulton’s largest projects moves forward. Here’s the plan.

This is a rendering of Sandtown Village, a mixed-use project proposed by Hutch Development LLC along Campbellton Road in South Fulton. (Courtesy of Hutch Development LLC)

“Sandtown Village marks a significant investment that will strengthen this particular corridor as a place where residents can live, work and thrive while enjoying quality, thoughtful and intentional design elements,” Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall said in a news release.

Dunwoody-based Hutch Development received support for the project last week from the Development Authority of Fulton County, which preliminarily approved a $6.3 million tax break . Officials for the authority, which also goes by Develop Fulton, said the incentive will help Sandtown Village fulfill its potential as a catalyst for the area.

A $209 million project called Sandtown Village is slated for a 60-acre slice of South Fulton, roughly 15 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. Envisioned to encompass more than 920,000 square feet of development, the project plan includes a variety of housing options, an expanse of commercial spaces and 10 acres of green space.

A clear runway lies ahead for one of the largest developments in Atlanta’s Southside, a mixed-use village that local leaders hope will attract grocery stores and retailers.

“This development will not only provide much-needed residential options and commercial opportunities but also enhances our infrastructure and brings new energy to this already vibrant community,” City Manager Sharon Subadan said at the time.

In December, the city’s downtown development authority allocated $9.7 million in TAD funds to support Sandtown Village. The contribution will help finance a roundabout on Campbellton Road alongside other utility and road improvements.

The South Fulton City Council five years ago created two tax allocation districts — areas where property tax revenue growth is allocated to pay for infrastructure within its boundaries — to try to spur corporate investment. The Campbellton Road corridor falls into one of those TADs.

Hutch paid about $3.8 million to buy the property a year ago, joining a wave of developers that have recently spotted untapped potential south of I-20 . Atlanta-based development giant Portman in July similarly announced a 332-unit apartment complex in Fairburn .

Located at 5746 Campbellton Rd., the project site is in a corridor that South Fulton leadership has earmarked for future development. It’s among many suburban stretches surrounding the Southside where longtime residents say they’re starved for commercial gathering places like those found in Northside neighborhoods.

Catherine Rowell, South Fulton councilwoman for the city’s District 1, added that the village “positions the area to attract another anchor grocery store, casual dining and upscale retail.”

Tax support

Develop Fulton pitched in its support by working to lower Sandtown Village’s property tax burden as it comes to fruition.

The $6.3 million tax abatement, which received unanimous support Thursday at a special-called meeting, applies to only $149 million of Hutch’s plans. That includes nearly 290 apartments, up to 120,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and the green space investments, featuring wetland boardwalks and trails. The $6.3 million tax abatement, which received unanimous support Thursday at a special-called meeting, applies to only $149 million of Hutch’s plans. That includes nearly 290 apartments, up to 120,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and the green space investments, featuring wetland boardwalks and trails.

The rest of Sandtown Village’s plans — worth about $60 million — include 74 single-family homes and 58 townhomes, and that portion falls outside of Develop Fulton’s pending deal.