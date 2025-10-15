Georgia Entertainment Scene Corporate art collections enrich office culture and signal status Atlanta companies have bought millions of dollars in artwork, but you probably can’t view it (with rare exceptions). "Reclining Mother and Child" (1975) by Henry Moore at the Coca-Cola Company headquarters. Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company / Garrett Rowland

By Felicia Feaster 1 hour ago link copied

Secreted away from the public eye in corporate suites in skyscrapers across Midtown and Buckhead are millions of dollars in artwork by modern-day masters like Henry Moore, Frank Stella and Andy Warhol, as well as a host of talented Atlanta artists. Atlanta law firms King & Spalding and Arnall Golden Gregory, named among the top 40 corporate art collections in the world by UK-based art consultancy Artelier, have gained a national reputation that rivals the blue-chip collections at Ford Motors and Pfizer. Atlanta law firms King & Spalding and Arnall Golden Gregory, named among the top 40 corporate art collections in the world by UK-based art consultancy Artelier, have gained a national reputation that rivals the blue-chip collections at Ford Motors and Pfizer.

So why do Atlanta-based corporations like Cousins Properties, Kilpatrick, Intuit and Norfolk Southern collect art that is often inaccessible to the public and reserved only for employees and clients invited into the inner sanctum? The answer is multifaceted. Collecting art is a financial investment that might appreciate over time, and it’s a way to diversify a corporation’s holdings. Sometimes collections are made available to the public when they’re lent to museums, which has the potential of increasing the art’s value. Selections from Cousins Properties’ collection of 19th century Henry Inman portraits of Native Americans, for example, is currently on view in the Stent Family Wing of the High Museum until next year. Cousins’ ongoing support of the museum is reflected in the naming of the Cousins galleries on the second level of the High’s Wieland Pavilion. Sometimes collections are made available to the public when they’re lent to museums, which has the potential of increasing the art’s value. Selections from Cousins Properties’ collection of 19th century Henry Inman portraits of Native Americans, for example, is currently on view in the Stent Family Wing of the High Museum until next year. Cousins’ ongoing support of the museum is reflected in the naming of the Cousins galleries on the second level of the High’s Wieland Pavilion. Artist Alic Brock’s work is featured in Intuit's new offices in the new Old Fourth Ward. (Courtesy of ConsultArt/photo by Seamus Payne)

Art collections also burnish corporate reputations as a demonstration of the company’s public good.

“They want to impress their clients with their future thinking,” said curator Mary Stanley, who works as an adviser with Kilpatrick, a global law firm headquartered in Atlanta with more than 300 artworks in its collection. “They want their facility to reflect the values and the prominence of the firm.” “They want to impress their clients with their future thinking,” said curator Mary Stanley, who works as an adviser with Kilpatrick, a global law firm headquartered in Atlanta with more than 300 artworks in its collection. “They want their facility to reflect the values and the prominence of the firm.” Art collections are also seen as a boost to employee morale — something even more important these days in luring reluctant white-collar workers back to the office. And they foster community engagement by supporting local artists, dealers and galleries. Corporate commitment to local artists can in some cases run deep. For more than a decade, Cousins Properties has offered studio space in its 1230 Peachtree St. building in Midtown to local artists to use for two years in exchange for an artwork donation valued at $10,000. “It’s been a valuable resource for local artists since studio space in Atlanta gets more and more expensive every year,” said art consultant Anne Lambert Tracht, owner of ConsultArt. Tracht has advised various Atlanta-based corporations on their collections, helping them select, purchase, install and sometimes even move works, as she did for Norfolk Southern when it relocated from Norfolk, Virginia, to Atlanta. Tracht has advised various Atlanta-based corporations on their collections, helping them select, purchase, install and sometimes even move works, as she did for Norfolk Southern when it relocated from Norfolk, Virginia, to Atlanta.

Art consultant Anne Lambert Tracht advises Atlanta corporations on their collections and facilitates purchases. (Courtesy of Anne Lambert Tracht) “I try to support local galleries and local artists as much as I can, and that’s usually part of the mission,” Tracht said of her clients’ ambitions for their collections. Tasks for corporate art consultants can be as basic as having works framed and stretched, or as glamorous as facilitating the acquisition of priceless world treasures and attending art fairs to scope out new work. Beth Wilson, who works in-house as Coca-Cola Co.’s fine arts manager, said her mission is to “curate a collection that not only inspires but reflects the company’s values and global perspective. When procuring artwork, I focus on diversity, innovation and cultural significance.” And not all corporate art collections are kept away from the public. A collection of Atlanta artist Phil Proctor’s sculptures is visible in the courtyard of Cousins’ Buckhead Plaza. And outside Norfolk Southern headquarters in Atlanta is a massive sculpture by Pennsylvania artist Dee Briggs that was commissioned through the corporation’s artist-in-residence program. Atlanta artist Lillian Blades is the current artist-in-residence. And not all corporate art collections are kept away from the public. A collection of Atlanta artist Phil Proctor’s sculptures is visible in the courtyard of Cousins’ Buckhead Plaza. And outside Norfolk Southern headquarters in Atlanta is a massive sculpture by Pennsylvania artist Dee Briggs that was commissioned through the corporation’s artist-in-residence program. Atlanta artist Lillian Blades is the current artist-in-residence.

"Blank Slate" by Atlanta artist Sarah Hobbs is featured in the law firm Kilpatrick's collection. Courtesy of Kilpatrick Here is a look at six of Atlanta’s most notable corporate art collections: Here is a look at six of Atlanta’s most notable corporate art collections: Norfolk Southern Railway The company’s collection of nearly 300 works dates back to 1982, when the Norfolk & Western and Southern railroads merged. It features such heavyweight artists as Claes Oldenburg, Frank Stella and Edward Hopper. When the corporate headquarters moved to Atlanta, the collection’s focus shifted to include Eric Mack, María Korol and other Atlanta artists. The company’s collection of nearly 300 works dates back to 1982, when the Norfolk & Western and Southern railroads merged. It features such heavyweight artists as Claes Oldenburg, Frank Stella and Edward Hopper. When the corporate headquarters moved to Atlanta, the collection’s focus shifted to include Eric Mack, María Korol and other Atlanta artists. Arnall Golden Gregory The AGG law firm’s collection features 280 pieces focused on contemporary photography and prints from the likes of Ansel Adams and Edward Weston. “We have a world class collection,” said AGG partner Bertram Levy, who handles acquisitions along with a committee. “We’ve been honored as one of the best collections,” he noted, citing reports by ArtReview magazine and Artelier. Cousins Properties “I would say Cousins is the best in the city,” Tracht said about the real estate investment company’s collection of 760 artworks. The collection features pieces by Georgia artists Tristan Al-Haddad, John Folsom and Deanna Sirlin, as well as regional artists from the Southeast and Sun Belt, where Cousins properties are based. It also includes a collection of Native American artwork. “I would say Cousins is the best in the city,” Tracht said about the real estate investment company’s collection of 760 artworks. The collection features pieces by Georgia artists Tristan Al-Haddad, John Folsom and Deanna Sirlin, as well as regional artists from the Southeast and Sun Belt, where Cousins properties are based. It also includes a collection of Native American artwork.

This piece by Atlanta artist Aineki Traverso is in the Kilpatrick law firm's collection. (Courtesy of Kilpatrick) Kilpatrick This Atlanta-based global law firm features artwork in many of its corporate offices, including its headquarters at 1100 Peachtree St., which is undergoing a renovation. That architectural redo will include installation of contemporary works by Georgia artists Scott Ingram, Sarah Hobbs, Ridley Howard, Michael Stipe, Aineki Traverso and Hasani Sahlehe. Its collection contains roughly 320 pieces centered on Georgia talent. In recent years, its acquisitions have been focused on young, emerging talent. This Atlanta-based global law firm features artwork in many of its corporate offices, including its headquarters at 1100 Peachtree St., which is undergoing a renovation. That architectural redo will include installation of contemporary works by Georgia artists Scott Ingram, Sarah Hobbs, Ridley Howard, Michael Stipe, Aineki Traverso and Hasani Sahlehe. Its collection contains roughly 320 pieces centered on Georgia talent. In recent years, its acquisitions have been focused on young, emerging talent. The Intuit offices feature 180 murals, including this one by Wayne White. (Courtesy of ConsultArt/photo by Seamus Payne) Intuit The new 360,000-square-foot, 10-story Old Fourth Ward office of this financial technology platform and parent company of Mailchimp is a bonanza of sculpture, painting and prints. It also boasts 180 murals commissioned from companies such as The Loss Prevention. Tracht worked with an internal creative team to choose works by Alic Brock, Tori Tinsley and other Atlanta artists. Pieces are divided by floor into loose themes, including outsider, minimalism, pop art and contemporary. The new 360,000-square-foot, 10-story Old Fourth Ward office of this financial technology platform and parent company of Mailchimp is a bonanza of sculpture, painting and prints. It also boasts 180 murals commissioned from companies such as The Loss Prevention. Tracht worked with an internal creative team to choose works by Alic Brock, Tori Tinsley and other Atlanta artists. Pieces are divided by floor into loose themes, including outsider, minimalism, pop art and contemporary. The Coca-Cola Co. Blue chip art by Picasso, Andy Warhol and Henry Moore is the backbone of this collection, but in 2019 the company began a concerted effort to support the local arts community by buying works from Atlanta-based galleries and artists, including Demetri Burke, Steven Anderson, Tracy Murrell, Angela West and Sonya Yong James. Although the pieces in the collection are primarily available only to employees and visitors, in 2022 Wilson offered tours of the collection during 2023’s Atlanta Art Week. Blue chip art by Picasso, Andy Warhol and Henry Moore is the backbone of this collection, but in 2019 the company began a concerted effort to support the local arts community by buying works from Atlanta-based galleries and artists, including Demetri Burke, Steven Anderson, Tracy Murrell, Angela West and Sonya Yong James. Although the pieces in the collection are primarily available only to employees and visitors, in 2022 Wilson offered tours of the collection during 2023’s Atlanta Art Week.