Atlanta airport will not air TSA video that blames Democrats for the shutdown

Hartsfield-Jackson joins a growing list of airports refusing to air the new video featuring Secretary Kristi Noem.

The video, which features Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown that has left federal workers including Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has joined the list of U.S. airports that have opted to not display the Department of Homeland Security’s newest airport security screening video.

The Atlanta airport “strives to maintain a neutral and welcoming environment for all travelers,” a spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement.

“In keeping with federal and local airport policies, we will not display the recently-distributed video from DHS on airport controlled media.”

Airports across the country including in Phoenix, Charlotte and Seattle have also refused to air the video. Some are concerned it violates a law that requires federal programs be administered in a nonpartisan fashion, Axios reported.

The shutdown is in its 13th day, but the world’s busiest airport has not yet seen a significant impact to its operations.