Many CDC staffers remain traumatized following the Aug. 8 shooting that saw hundreds of rounds fired at agency buildings and a police officer lose his life. Some have spoken publicly to say the violence is a natural consequence of the Trump administration’s — and Kennedy’s — villainization of CDC staff and the work done there. Kennedy has called the CDC a “cesspool of corruption.” Last week, four top leaders at the CDC resigned en masse over issues including vaccine policy and termination of the director. Now, the administration’s new leaders have ordered staff to return to the office starting Sept. 15.

This week, some of those leaders testified at the Georgia Capitol to a packed room filled mostly with current and former CDC employees and supporters. They spoke of their deep concern for the future of health and science under current federal policies, and said they could no longer do their jobs inside. They stopped short of focusing on Kennedy, though.

A significant report from Kennedy’s hand-picked team is due out this month to report on the causes of autism. The study’s leader, David Geier, has been fined for practicing medicine without a license.

The letter also says Kennedy has refused to be briefed by HHS scientists, and caused the firings and resignations of CDC top leaders last week.

Asked for comment, an HHS spokesperson said Kennedy “has been clear: the CDC has been broken for a long time.”

“Restoring it as the world’s most trusted guardian of public health will take sustained reform and more personnel changes. From his first day in office, he pledged to check his assumptions at the door — and he asked every HHS colleague to do the same. That commitment to evidence-based science is why, in just seven months, he and the HHS team have accomplished more than any health secretary in history in the fight to end the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again.”