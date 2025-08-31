Chapman said the agency made “significant progress” on repairs at the CDC Roybal Campus, and a “response and recovery management” team was addressing concerns to make sure the area is safe and supported during the transition back to in-person work.

While no employees were struck during the Aug. 8 attack that left DeKalb County police Officer David Rose dead, many have been fearful about returning to the office.

Authorities said Patrick Joseph White fired about 500 shots and damaged more than 100 windows on several CDC buildings during the chaos, which lasted up to 90 minutes.

The gunfire hit blast-resistant glass and sent shards traveling up to 50 feet, CDC officials said in another internal email.

Some employees told the AJC they were not given time off in the days after the shooting.

Dr. Elizabeth Soda, who works at the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said gunfire struck the windows just a few feet from where she normally works.

“It’s terrifying,” she told the AJC three days after the attack. “We’re just here to work hard and save lives as best we can. We can’t do that if we can’t come to an office where we feel safe.”

Their uneasiness has been compounded this year by significant cuts by the federal government and scrutiny over vaccines under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Officials said White expressed discontent for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the White House also said the agency’s director, Susan Monarez, was fired from her position. At least three top CDC officials announced their resignations around that time, the AJC has reported.

HHS did not immediately respond for comment.

Some CDC union employees stated that Thursday’s email was the first they had seen from Chapman.

“This is my first week at CDC, and I am honored to join you in advancing our vital mission. As an Atlanta native, I recognize the strength and resilience this community has shown while healing and recovering from the August 8 attack on our agency,” Chapman said in the email.

“I appreciate your patience, professionalism, and commitment during this difficult period. While these past weeks have been challenging, I am confident in our ability to rebuild our workplace and community — together.”