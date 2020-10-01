A.M. ATL: Litigation-palooza

Morning, y’all! So many dry-sounding legal cases are actually really fascinating. They just need to be explained in the voice of someone delivering scorching hot gossip over brunch. Wait, I think I just invented crime podcasts. A small claims podcast, perhaps? Mimosas and Corporate Law? I’ll work on it.

AMAZON SHELLS OUT TO SETTLE GA DOCTOR’S CLAIMS

In a different high-profile Georgia case, Amazon agreed to settle a $15 million defamation lawsuit filed by a Georgia doctor.

In an episode of the “Seven Deadly Sinners” podcast, Mahendra Amin was accused of performing unnecessary hysterectomies on unconsenting immigrant women at the Irwin County Detention Center in South Georgia.

The claims led to multiple investigations by ICE, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia Composite Medical Board, the U.S. Department of Justice and other government agencies.

The findings were complicated. A U.S. Senate committee in 2022 found women at the facility were subject to excessive and unnecessary gynecological procedures. Female detainees at the facility also filed medical malpractice claims against Amin, but the claims were dismissed.

Ultimately, case records revealed the two hysterectomies Amin preformed on detainees in 2017 and 2019 were both deemed medically necessary by ICE.

Amin’s attorney says he is still working to restore his reputation after the “horrific attacks on his character.”

NEW BELTLINE TRANSIT PLAN UNVEILED

Atlanta Beltline officials have a new transit plan for the entire 22-mile loop, and it’s only going to cost $3.5 billion.

The plan features a 5.5-mile light rail route in the northwest and an extension of the existing Atlanta Street Car route to intersect with the light rail.

It doesn’t include the four MARTA infill stations along the Beltline that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens proposed last year. So far, MARTA has been slow to plan for them.

WHY DELTA’S UNION IS GROWING

Summer weather chaos has sparked an increase in union interest among Delta’s flight attendants.

This June, the Association of Flight Attendants, which has been working to unionize Delta’s nearly 30,000 flight attendants for decades, collected a record number of pro-union signatures seeking a union election.

In one month the union collected more than 1,000 union authorization cards, according to 17-year Delta flight attendant and AFA organizer Jonnie Lane.

“That was due to people realizing that during the (disruptions), they didn’t have the protections that other airline flight attendants had,” she told the AJC’s Emma Hurt.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💰 GE Appliances pledged a $3 billion, five-year investment in its U.S. operations. That includes production expansion in Georgia.

🪖 Federal agents will be out on 24/7 patrol in Washington, the White House says. More National Guard members were expected in the nation’s capital Wednesday night.

🧊 The controversial Florida Everglades migrant detainment center could halt construction as a judge decides whether development on the sensitive wetlands violates environmental law.

MAGIC CITY’S MOMENT

A new five-part STARZ Starz series drops Friday about Magic City, an icon among icons on Atlanta’s strip club scene.

The downtown club is deeply tied to hip-hop royalty, and is a popular haunt for entertainment bigwigs coming through town.

The documentary includes commentary from 2 Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike, Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler and, I am not making this up, CNN’s Sanjay Gupta.

Magic City dancers, some who have become stars in their own right, also share the tea about working in the neon crucible of glitz, glamor, A-list reputations — and A-list egos.

NEWS BITES

How, where to watch Titans at Falcons on Friday

[shivering, foaming at the mouth] f o o t b a l l

Venus Williams gets a US Open wild card at 45 years old

Legends don’t age like the rest of us.

The Japanese walking trend, explained

You’re not gonna believe this, but it’s almost like normal walking.

Amazon expands its perishable delivery service, challenging grocery stores

I don’t know, I want to be able to fondle that avocado before I commit.

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 14, 1926

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: Woman, Walking In Sleep Falls In Grant Park Lake And Has Narrow Escape. She said she retired for the night and remembered nothing until she realized that she was in the lake fully dressed ... physicians ... stated Saturday that she would soon be over the shock.

What a nightmare. Poor woman would definitely have hated Ambien.

