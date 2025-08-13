A follow-up study in 2018 that tracked long-term effects over 10 years found participants experienced a 40% increase in peak fitness levels, suggesting the benefits of this walking method may extend well into aging.

@coacheugeneteo Walking 10,000 steps... But better 😯 I know I can’t be the only one who looks at my step count at the end of the day and feel like a failure. Some days, I get around 2,000 steps. I still aim for at least 8,000 a day - but sometimes, life just gets in the way. But even if it's only an extra ~3000 steps, this simple 30 minute protocol on my walking pad can make a huge difference. ♬ original sound - Eugene Teo

Fitness coach Eugene Teo, who helped popularize the routine on TikTok, said the routine’s appeal lies in accessibility. “People don’t like fitness jargon,” Teo told the Los Angeles Times. “If I want to impact millions globally, I have to make science accessible.”

Still, some health experts aren’t fully on board. They’ve pointed out the original study had a few flaws — like tracking one group more closely than the other — which could have affected the outcome. Others suggest the real takeaway is less about the specific method and more about the benefits of incorporating regular exercise into your week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, which is about 30 minutes a day, five days a week. That can include anything from brisk walking to dancing, gardening or cycling.

As Teo puts it, “Effort matters more than perfection.” So lace up your sneakers and get moving — fast, then slow. Your heart (and TikTok algorithm) will thank you.