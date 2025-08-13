A walking routine out of Japan is giving your traditional cardio workout a serious run for its money. Dubbed “Japanese walking,” this high-intensity interval workout has recently taken TikTok by storm, promising improved heart health, endurance and leaner-looking legs.
The method is simple: Alternate between three minutes of brisk walking and three minutes of slower walking. Repeat this on-off cycle five times for 30 minutes.
Although the workout might be the latest trend, the concept is rooted in science. Developed by professors at Shinshu University, the routine was tested in a 2007 study involving adults over a five-month period. Those who followed the interval-based walking method saw notable improvements in blood pressure, leg strength and overall aerobic capacity — outperforming those who stuck to a steady-paced walk.
A follow-up study in 2018 that tracked long-term effects over 10 years found participants experienced a 40% increase in peak fitness levels, suggesting the benefits of this walking method may extend well into aging.
Fitness coach Eugene Teo, who helped popularize the routine on TikTok, said the routine’s appeal lies in accessibility. “People don’t like fitness jargon,” Teo told the Los Angeles Times. “If I want to impact millions globally, I have to make science accessible.”
Still, some health experts aren’t fully on board. They’ve pointed out the original study had a few flaws — like tracking one group more closely than the other — which could have affected the outcome. Others suggest the real takeaway is less about the specific method and more about the benefits of incorporating regular exercise into your week, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, which is about 30 minutes a day, five days a week. That can include anything from brisk walking to dancing, gardening or cycling.
As Teo puts it, “Effort matters more than perfection.” So lace up your sneakers and get moving — fast, then slow. Your heart (and TikTok algorithm) will thank you.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Phil Skinner
Fitness changes as you age. Here’s how to change with it.
While your body changes, your fitness routine should change along with it. Follow these tips to make sure you continue to have the safest and most productive workouts.
2 of the best ‘walkable and feel-good’ streets in the U.S. are in Georgia
Discover why two Georgia towns — Dahlonega and Blue Ridge — rank among the best wellness walks in the U.S., according to a national survey.
Can sweat really affect airport security checks? Here’s what TSA told us
If you’re getting patted down at the airport during a heat wave, you may have found yourself in a sticky situation.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
CDC shooting aftermath: Here’s what we know
Investigators release more details Tuesday about shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Feel like your Georgia Power bill is high this summer? Here’s why.
Georgia Power customers are voicing shock and anger at the costly bills some say they have received this summer.
Can Trump take over Atlanta police? Not really, experts say
Trump says he's taking over the D.C. police, but the District of Columbia operates differently from other American cities, including Atlanta.