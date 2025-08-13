Business Flight attendants union says summer storms drove record Delta signatures The AFA collected a record number of pro-union signatures among Delta flight attendants in June, organizer says. Pro-union Delta employees and organizers in Atlanta, Ga. on July 23, 2025, for an AFL-CIO bus tour supporting efforts to unionize Delta's flight attendants and ramp and cargo employees. (Emma Hurt/AJC)

This summer’s spate of weather disruptions to Delta Air Lines’ operations has driven an increase in union interest among the carrier’s flight attendants, organizers say. According to the Association of Flight Attendants, which has been working to unionize Delta’s nearly 30,000 flight attendants for decades, with a new campaign started in 2019, this June collected a record number of pro-union signatures seeking a union election.

In one month the union collected over 1,000 union authorization cards, according to 17-year Delta flight attendant and AFA organizer Jonnie Lane. “That was due to people realizing that during the (disruptions), they didn’t have the protections that other airline flight attendants had,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Explore Unions criticize Delta for handling of summer storm “We had flight attendants who didn’t get hotels, they’re sleeping on floors in the lounges, on airplanes and are up longer than we should be: 18, 20, 24 hours.” Those flight attendants came to organizers to say, “Now is the time,” Lane said.

The news comes as Delta’s two unions, the Air Line Pilots Association and Professional Airline Flight Control Association, last month called out the company in an unprecedented letter for failing to be prepared for “predictable weather events.”

AFA must gather signatures from at least 50% of the Atlanta-based carrier’s sprawling work group to trigger a vote, and signatures must be renewed every year. The AFA has held three failed votes at Delta in 24 years. In a statement, Delta said its culture “is firmly rooted in taking care of its employees who, over the past two decades, have repeatedly chosen to reject AFA representation.” The carrier said it respects its employees right to decide whether a union is “right for them and we encourage honest, transparent, and respectful dialogue, but believe our direct relationship has proven to be stronger, faster, and more effective in driving improvements than AFA representation.” Explore Some lawmakers want Delta neutral on union fight. Most shareholders don’t Lane declined to comment on just how close the effort is to calling for a vote, but said “the energy is building.” Flight attendants are Delta’s largest work group. Just 20% of Delta’s workforce is organized compared to more than 80% among its competitors.

In their letter, ALPA and PAFCA leadership wrote that antiquated IT systems and tight staffing are leaving employees in “unacceptably difficult situations with significant operational pressure and inconsistent support.” Delta CEO Ed Bastian in July said the airline is fully staffed and this summer has “more front-line staff than ever relative to the operation.” ALPA and PAFCA also spoke out on behalf of their “flight attendant co-workers,” who, they said, “do not have the protections of a contract or support from a union and are the most vulnerable to operational pressure.” Delta flight attendants “especially feel the lack of a union contract during operational meltdowns and typical summer flying,” said Sara Nelson, AFA’s president, in a written statement. Explore 100 years (mostly) union-free: Delta is still striving to stay ‘different’ A lack of “basic pay and reassignment protections...is a sure fire motivator for Delta Flight Attendants to want a union without delay.”

Delta flight attendants sometimes feel “isolated” as the only nonunionized major airline flight attendants, and isolated from their pilot colleagues, Lane said. If they had contract protections like pilots, Lane said, it would be easier to get guaranteed seats on flights to get them to work and easier hotel accommodation requests. The crew tracking system, she said, makes it “a little bit harder for us to have those accommodations,” she said. “We have to get permission and talk to certain people. It could be hours before we’re able to get a hotel to where we can have adequate rest to work the following flight.” Delta told the AJC that during recent weather disruptions it has provided commuting seats on planes “in certain circumstances,” enabled hotel “self-booking” through a company tool that offers “pay and transportation through Uber codes,” as well as other “new tools to prioritize support/assistance.”