Where to watch, listen, livestream Titans at Falcons on Friday

It’s the second exhibition game of the season.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback Amani Oruwariye (31) during the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons (0-1) are set to face the Titans (0-1) in their second exhibition game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s what you should know about the game:

TV: Fox 5. Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Coy Wire and D.J. Shockley (analysts), and Jen Hale (sideline reporter).

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 88. Titans channel 380 and on the APP.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

Where to watch, listen, livestream Titans at Falcons on Friday

