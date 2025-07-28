Business The former Turner networks’ new parent will get a new name. Here it is. So continues the never-ending saga of name changes within Warner Bros. Discovery. Credit: Miguel Martinez Workers remove the bolts on the 12-foot, red-and-white iconic CNN sign outside of what was once CNN Center, 2024. The news organization has since relocated its Atlanta operations to Techwood Drive. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

As it inches closer to a spinoff planned for 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the names of the divisions housing its Atlanta-based Turner networks and its larger studio and streaming operations. The networks’ division, previously dubbed “Global Networks,” will be rechristened “Discovery Global,” according to a press release from WBD. Led by WBD’s chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels, it will include WBD’s entertainment, sports and news television brands, including CNN, TNT Sports, TCM and Cartoon Network.

WBD’s streaming and studio arm will be named simply “Warner Bros.” The division will include WBD’s film and television libraries, HBO Max and DC Studios, among other entities, and will be led by current WBD CEO David Zaslav. So continues the never-ending saga of name changes within WBD. Earlier this year, the company changed the name of its streaming service from “Max” back to “HBO Max,” two years after a splashy rebrand. Less than five years beforehand, WBD was Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia. Before that, WarnerMedia was Time Warner. WBD announced earlier this year it would split into two publicly traded companies in 2026. The decision comes three years after Discovery completed its purchase of WarnerMedia from AT&T, creating a huge company spanning cable properties such as Turner mainstays CNN, TNT and Cartoon Network, as well as HBO and the storied Warner Bros. film and television studios. The goal: to have the scale of offerings to compete with streaming giants, at the cost of taking on more than $50 billion in debt.

But every year is like a dog year in the entertainment industry, with multiple rounds of industry-altering developments changing the way people create and consume media. WBD is having to adapt yet again to a period of generational disruption, and make strategic moves to pay down debt. WBD has lost about half its market valuation since the merger.