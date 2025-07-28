Atlanta United buys out Luis Abram’s contract

Toronto FC's Deandre Kerr, right, competes for the ball with Atlanta United's Luis Abram, left, during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Abram was a player in the targeted allocation money class, meaning his budget hit was the maximum $743,750. Abram’s salary this season was $871,888.

Atlanta United cleared more than $700,000 in salary budget space by buying out centerback Luis Abram’s contract Monday. It was the second and final buyout the club can use this season, according to MLS rules.

MLS clubs receive a pot of TAM before each season that can be used in numerous ways, including buying down a salary to below the TAM level of $743,750 for roster compliance. TAM can’t be traded. Each team received $2,225,000 before this season.

Abram’s buyout follows a lengthy set of moves made by the club, including loaning Edwin Mosquera (salary of $462,000), waiving Mateusz Klich (estimated salary paid by Atlanta United $100,000), trading Efrain Morales (in exchange for $450,000 in general allocation money), loaning Noah Cobb ($100,000 GAM) and trading an international spot to Miami for Leo Afonso and $225,000 GAM.

Explore Read more about the Five Stripes

Teams also received GAM before the season that can be used in a variety of ways, including buying down a player’s salary to the lesser of 50% of the salary budget charge or $150,000. GAM can be traded.

Atlanta United has added two centerbacks, Enea Mihaj on a free transfer and Juan Berrocal on loan. It reportedly is pursuing midfielder Steven Alzate, whose transfer value of more than $4 million may be the reason the club is trying to make moves to clear salary space.